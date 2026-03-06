Ty Mitchell Faces Gabe Rosado in Misfits Boxing Duel 2 Main Event – How to Watch Live Online

The upcoming Misfits Duel 2 event is generating serious excitement in the world of crossover and influencer boxing, headlined by a high-stakes light heavyweight title clash between local hero Ty Mitchell and veteran powerhouse Gabe Rosado. Set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, this card promises fireworks as Misfits Boxing delivers another thrilling night of action.

In the main event, hometown favorite Ty Mitchell (known as “Hyper”) defends his MFB Light Heavyweight Championship in front of his passionate Derby supporters. Mitchell, riding momentum as a rising star in the Misfits scene, faces his toughest challenge yet against Gabe Rosado, a seasoned former world title contender with a record of 28-17-1 (16 KOs). Rosado brings decades of professional experience, devastating power (highlighted by his highlight-reel knockouts), and a hunger to claim Misfits gold in his promotional debut. This eight-round showdown pits youth and home-crowd energy against veteran savvy and proven punching power—what’s not to love?

The undercard adds even more intrigue with a mix of entertaining matchups:

Jordan Banjo vs. Frankie Freelove (Heavyweight)

Walid Muhsein vs. Facundo Hernandez (Lightweight)

Carla Jade vs. Pearl Gonzalez (Middleweight, for the MFB Women’s title)

Jade Jones vs. Egypt Criss (Cruiserweight)

Wil Anderson vs. Jake Cornish (Heavyweight)

And more bouts rounding out a stacked lineup featuring emerging talents and crossover competitors.

This event marks a key moment for Misfits Boxing’s push into more professional-style bouts under their MF Pro banner, blending influencer appeal with legitimate boxing credentials.

How to Watch Live Online

Don’t miss a second of the action—Misfits Duel 2 streams live exclusively on DAZN, the home of boxing.

Coverage start time: Around 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 11am PT (early undercard), with main card progressing into the evening.

Main event ringwalks (approx): 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

How to access: Subscribe to DAZN via their website (dazn.com) or app on smart TVs, phones, tablets, or streaming devices. Timings are subject to change, so check DAZN for the latest schedule in your region.

This is must-watch entertainment. Tune in live on DAZN this Saturday—get ready for punches, drama, and pure Misfits energy!