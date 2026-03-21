Watch Carlos Adames vs. Austin Ammo Williams Fight Live Online March 21

WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will defend his crown against contender Austin “Ammo” Williams this Saturday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The event is organized by Matchroom Boxing and will be shown live online exclusively on the DAZN platform for subscribers worldwide.

Adames, the 31-year-old from the Dominican Republic and training base in Las Vegas, arrives with an impressive record of 24-1-1, featuring 18 knockouts. He first secured the interim WBC title in 2022 with a third-round technical knockout over Juan Macias Montiel. In 2023, he defeated Julian Williams by stopping him in the ninth round. Following an upgrade to full champion in May 2024 after the previous holder was stripped, Adames won his first defense against Terrell Gausha via lopsided decision in June 2024. His second defense ended in a controversial split draw with Hamzah Sheeraz in February 2025, where punch statistics favored the champion according to multiple observers. Adames has been inactive since then, with his planned January fight canceled due to severe dehydration that sent him to the hospital the day prior. This return bout comes after 13 months away, raising questions about potential effects from the layoff but also allowing time for thorough preparation in conditioning and ring timing.

Williams, 29 years old and fighting out of the United States with Milwaukee roots yet recent Florida activity, holds a 20-1 record with 13 knockouts. His lone loss came via 11th-round technical knockout to Hamzah Sheeraz in June 2024, but the American has responded with four straight wins. These include a decision victory over Patrice Volny, a ninth-round stoppage of Ivan Vazquez, and most recently a unanimous decision over Wendy Toussaint in January on the card where Adames was supposed to compete. Williams brings a southpaw stance and a reach of 78 inches, giving him a five-inch edge over his opponent. Ranked third by the WBC at middleweight, he sees this as the chance to ascend to the top of the division after building consistent momentum.

The bout offers both fighters pathways to further opportunities, with the winner potentially facing established names like Sheeraz in rematch scenarios down the line. This setup creates an intriguing contrast in styles and experience levels between the established champion and the hungry challenger. Adames will rely on his orthodox pressure and combination punching to control the action, while Williams plans to use bursts of offense and movement to create problems for the titleholder.

The undercard includes heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana versus Curtis Harper, super welterweight Omari Jones against Christian Gomez, and additional supporting contests that feature up-and-coming talents including Jordan Orozco Hernandez in bantamweight action.

How to Watch The Adames vs Williams Live:

For those wanting to watch the fight live online, a DAZN subscription is necessary. The stream starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time with undercard action, and the main event ring walks are projected for around 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers in other time zones can adjust accordingly, such as 5 p.m. Pacific Time or midnight Greenwich Mean Time. The service supports streaming on a wide range of devices including phones, computers, and televisions.

Weigh-ins took place on Friday, confirming both men made the middleweight limit comfortably, with Adames at 158.6 pounds and Williams at 159.6 pounds. Officials and fans alike expect a competitive performance from the pair in what shapes up as a key night for boxing in the middleweight category.