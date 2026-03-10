Watch Hype Brazil: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Muhammad Mokaev Live Stream on Triller TV

The HYPE Brazil event is set to deliver fun grappling action this Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the iconic Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the card is a blockbuster submission-only superfight featuring UFC lightweight contender Arman “Ahalkalakets” Tsarukyan against the undefeated grappling wizard and former UFC flyweight standout Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev.

This 10-minute, no-judges, pure submission grappling clash promises pure intensity. Tsarukyan, known for his explosive wrestling, relentless pressure, and recent forays into high-profile grappling bouts, meets Mokaev—a chain-wrestling machine with an impeccable submission game and a reputation for dominating on the mat. Both athletes bring elite pedigrees and a flair for controversy, making this matchup one of the most anticipated side-quest spectacles in combat sports right now.

The card doesn’t stop there. Fans can also look forward to other thrilling grappling bouts, including Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva and Shara “Bullet” Magomedov vs. Edson Barboza, adding layers of excitement to an already stacked lineup of face-offs and staredowns that have the MMA world buzzing.HYPE Brazil blends elite UFC talent with innovative, no-gi, submission-focused rules, creating a unique spectacle that’s part BJJ superfight, part crossover chaos.

How to Watch HYPE Brazil: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Muhammad Mokaev Live Stream Online

Don’t miss a second of the action—stream the event live from anywhere with an internet connection.

Broadcast Platforms: Available via BASH TV and PPV.com.

PPV Price: $29.99 (standard pricing reported across sources).

Start Time: Main card action kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET (adjust for your local time zone—Rio is typically in line with ET during this period).

Access: Head to TrillerTV (which hosts the official PPV stream under HYPE Brazil: Arman Tsarukyan vs Muhammad Mokaev) or PPV.com to purchase and watch. Some regions may also offer access through BASH TV’s platform.

Whether you’re rooting for Tsarukyan’s power or Mokaev’s slick submissions, this is one event guaranteed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Tune in live this Wednesday and witness an exciting submission grappling spectacle straight from Rio!

Who do you think taps—or escapes—in the main event?