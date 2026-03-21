Watch Lester Martinez vs Immanuwel Aleem Free Live Stream on ProBox TV

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Lester Martinez and Immanuwel “The Chosen One” Aleem will meet in a 12-round contest for the WBC interim super middleweight championship on Saturday night at the National Orange Show Event Center.

The bout caps a ProBox Promotions card that has drawn strong local interest, with general admission tickets reported as sold out in recent days. Martinez, the undefeated Guatemalan contender ranked No. 2 by the WBC, enters the ring aiming to claim his country’s first world title. The 30-year-old from Guatemala City holds a professional record of 19-0-1 with 16 knockouts. He stands 6-foot-1 and fights orthodox

Martinez last appeared in a 10-round clash against Christian Mbilli in September that earned WBC Fight of the Year recognition after both men combined for 685 landed punches. Although one scorecard favored Martinez, the decision went the other way and a mandated rematch was ordered. When that bout failed to come together following Mbilli’s promotion to full champion status, the interim title opportunity surfaced as the next step forward.

Aleem, a 32-year-old veteran from Richmond, Virginia, arrives with a 22-3-3 record and 14 knockouts. Ranked No. 14 by the WBC and standing 5-foot-11, also orthodox, he has shown durability across more than two dozen professional appearances. The Virginia fighter has promised to make the most of this platform and views the matchup as a chance to secure a world title belt after years of steady competition.

Both men successfully made weight on Friday. Martinez tipped the scales at 167.4 pounds and Aleem at 167.6 pounds, comfortably under the 168-pound limit for the super middleweight division. Trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, who works with Martinez, noted the preparation has gone smoothly for his charge.

The contest carries clear implications for the 168-pound landscape. A victory for Martinez would position him for a potential future meeting with the winner of the upcoming full WBC title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli set for later in the year. For Aleem, success would represent a career milestone and open doors to higher-profile opportunities.

The full card will stream live and free of charge on the ProBox TV YouTube channel, available worldwide with no subscription required. In the United States and Canada, the main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT), with main event ring walks scheduled for approximately 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT). Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in starting at 1:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday, while those in Central Europe will see coverage from 2:00 a.m. CET on Sunday.

ProBox TV has built a reputation for delivering accessible boxing content, and this event continues that approach by bringing a world title fight directly to fans at no cost. Doors at the National Orange Show Event Center open at 5:30 p.m. PT for those attending in person, though many sections have already reached capacity.

As the fighters complete final preparations, the boxing community turns its focus to San Bernardino for what promises to be a competitive evening of action across multiple weight classes on the undercard. The main event offers Martinez the opportunity to write a new chapter in Guatemalan boxing history while testing Aleem’s experience against an ascending power in the division.