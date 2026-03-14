Watch Nonito Donaire vs Riku Masuda Live Stream on U-Next Boxing 5

The U-Next Boxing 5 card is set for Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Yokohama Buntai (also referred to as Yokohama Budokan) in Yokohama, Japan. Promoted by Teiken Promotions, the event delivers a mix of world title bouts and a key eliminator that draws attention from boxing fans across Asia and beyond.

Headlining the show in the co-main or featured slot is the WBA bantamweight final eliminator between veteran Filipino boxer Nonito Donaire and Japanese prospect Riku Masuda. Both fighters made weight comfortably on March 14, coming in at 117.75 pounds (well under the 118-pound bantamweight limit), ensuring the matchup proceeds as planned.

Donaire, nicknamed “The Filipino Flash,” enters with a professional record of 43-9 and 28 knockouts. At 43 years old, he continues to compete at an elite level, drawing on decades of experience that include multiple world titles across four weight classes. His most recent outing came against WBA bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi, where he pushed the champion in a competitive fight before falling short via split decision. Donaire has spoken about feeling strong and motivated, viewing the current bantamweight landscape as one where he can still challenge for major honors. His lethal left hook and counterpunching remain dangerous tools, even against younger opponents.

Masuda, 28, holds a 9-1 record with eight knockouts and ranks highly in several bantamweight listings, including The Ring magazine’s No. 9 spot. A southpaw from Hiroshima, he has built momentum with a series of stoppage wins, including a notable first-round knockout over former title challenger Jonas Sultan in 2024. Masuda’s only loss came early in his career against Tsutsumi, but he has rebounded strongly. He has expressed respect for Donaire while acknowledging the challenge of facing a fighter with such passion and skill late in his career. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, though some promotions list it as up to 12 in eliminator contexts.

The winner secures a mandatory position to challenge for the WBA bantamweight title, adding significance to the matchup.

The full card features several title fights:

Anthony Olascuaga defends his WBO flyweight title against Jukiya Iimura in a 12-round bout.

Knockout CP Freshmart puts his WBC junior flyweight (light flyweight) championship on the line versus Shokichi Iwata.

Additional contests include strawweight action with Ryusei Matsumoto facing Yuni Takada, and other supporting bouts that round out a solid five-fight main program.

Prospects and regional talents may appear on the undercard, contributing to a diverse lineup spanning multiple divisions.

The main event ring walk for Donaire vs. Masuda is projected around 10:45 GMT, translating to early morning in the Americas—approximately 3:00 AM ET or 12:00 AM PT—though exact timing can shift based on earlier fights.

For viewers wanting to watch live online, the event streams primarily through U-NEXT, the Japanese platform partnering with the promotion for U-Next Boxing events. Subscribers in Japan can access the full card via the service. Internationally, other platforms or regional broadcasters might pick up select portions, but U-NEXT remains the primary source for the complete broadcast. Visit www.teiken.com for more information and other upcoming boxing events.

This card represents a blend of established star power from Donaire and rising Japanese talent, alongside legitimate world title defenses. It offers fans a full day of action from one of boxing’s active regions.