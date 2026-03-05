Watch Steven Butler vs. Ramadan Hiseni Fight Live on DAZN – March 5

On March 5, 2026, in Montreal, local star Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) aims to restore pride for the Eye of the Tiger promotion by facing off against Swiss contender Ramadan Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) at the Casino de Montréal. Hiseni has previously stunned the promotion with victories over Shamil Khataev and Alex Gaumont, and this matchup escalates the drama as they vie for the WBA Continental super middleweight belt at 168 pounds.

In the featured co-headliner, Eye of the Tiger’s undefeated Cuban powerhouse Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) seeks to claim the WBA Continental light heavyweight title at 200 pounds against seasoned African fighter and ex-world title contender Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs).

At super lightweight (140 pounds), Colombian fighter based in Montreal, Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs), who holds the WBC Continental crown, will defend it for the third time against Puerto Rican puncher Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs). Adding to the title action, Montreal’s Marc Ramsay-trained prospect Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) looks to secure the WBC Continental super middleweight strap at 168 pounds versus American Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs).

Veteran super lightweight contender Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs), nicknamed “The Dragon” from Calgary, returns after over 16 months away. This bout marks his 50th professional appearance, where he’ll chase his 40th win against Alejandro Frias (21-12-2, 12 KOs).

Also on the lineup, Trois-Rivières’ Daylen Pepin (1-0) steps into the lightweight division at 135 pounds for a four-round clash with Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) from El Bosque. Wrapping up the seven-bout event, promising Longueuil-based boxer Dante Tice (2-0), guided by Mike Moffa, competes in his second outing in as many months against Czech opponent Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight bout at 152 pounds.

The sold-out show kicks off at 6:30 PM and will be shown fully on Punching Grace in Quebec, with TVA Sports handling the preliminary fights. Globally, outside Quebec, fans can stream the #ButlerHiseni card on DAZN through a fresh partnership with Eye of the Tiger.