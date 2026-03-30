Xander Zayas Defends His World Titles Against the Boogeyman Jaron “Boots” Ennis on June 27 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — In what is expected to be the most anticipated junior middleweight clash of 2026, unified champion Xander Zayas will put his WBA and WBO 154-pound titles on the line against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on Saturday, June 27 at Barclays Center. The battle between to undefeated young stars will be broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN PPV, co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank.

Zayas, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican phenom from San Juan now based in Florida, enters the fight with a pristine 23-0 record (13 KOs). He captured the vacant WBO title in July 2025 with a unanimous decision over Jorge Garcia Perez and added the WBA belt in January 2026 via split decision against Abass Baraou. At just 23, Zayas is boxing’s youngest current unified world champion and has never been taken the distance in a title fight without controversy. His blend of slick boxing, power, and composure has drawn comparisons to a young Miguel Cotto, and his growing celebrity status was on full display when he appeared alongside Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Standing across from him will be the 28-year-old Philadelphia native Jaron “Boots” Ennis, whose 35-0 record (31 KOs, 1 NC) and fearsome reputation have earned him the “boogeyman” label throughout the lower weight classes. A former undisputed welterweight champion, Ennis moved up to 154 pounds in October 2025 and announced his arrival with a first-round knockout of Uisma Lima to claim the WBA interim super welterweight title. Ennis, who stands 5-foot-10 with a 74-inch reach — identical to Zayas — is widely regarded as one of the most complete fighters in boxing, possessing elite hand speed, ring IQ, and devastating power.

The matchup pits youth and momentum against experience and proven dominance. Zayas has steadily climbed the ladder against increasingly tough opposition, while Ennis — long avoided at 147 pounds — is now hunting a second world title in a new division.

“This is exactly the kind of occasion that brings the very best out of a future pound-for-pound #1,” said Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn. “Boots shone so brightly against Stanionis in Atlantic City in his first unification fight, and I expect him to light up Brooklyn on June 27. But Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best. Brooklyn has a special fight on its hands this summer.”

Zayas welcomed the challenge with characteristic confidence. “Long before I became a world champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division,” he said. “I have never shied away from a fight and have always been willing to test my skills against anyone. Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names. I have always believed in myself, and on June 27, I will continue to show the world what is possible when you dare to be great!”

Ennis, never one to mince words, was equally direct: “Time to step and collect these belts! Knocking them down one by one! #AndTheNew.”

Top Rank president Todd duBoef added: “Facing the best has always been Xander’s priority, and ‘Boots’ Ennis provides Xander with the next step to prove greatness.”

The fight comes at a pivotal moment for the 154-pound division. With Zayas having unified two of the major belts and Ennis carrying the interim WBA strap plus unmatched pedigree from 147, the winner will emerge as the clear man to beat at junior middleweight — and potentially a pound-for-pound contender.

Tickets for the Barclays Center showdown are expected to sell out quickly, with a star-studded undercard still to be announced. For now, the spotlight belongs to two undefeated warriors: the young champion defending his throne and the boogeyman determined to seize it.

June 27 promises fireworks in Brooklyn. Boxing fans, mark your calendars.