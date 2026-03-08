Zuffa Boxing 04: Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton Free Live Stream Fight Prelim Show

Las Vegas, NV – March 8, 2026 – The lights of the Meta APEX are set to shine brighter than ever tonight as Zuffa Boxing 04 delivers a pivotal moment in the young companies history. In the main event, undefeated Australian sensation Jai Opetaia defends his IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles against hard-hitting American challenger Brandon Glanton, with the added prestige of crowning the first-ever Zuffa Boxing world champion in the division.

Opetaia, a 30-year-old southpaw from Sydney with a flawless 29-0 record including 23 knockouts, enters as the heavy favorite at -1400 odds. Standing at 6-foot-2 with a 76-inch reach, the consensus top cruiserweight has dazzled fans with his technical prowess and power. His recent victories include a dominant performance that solidified his status as a pound-for-pound contender. “This is about legacy,” Opetaia said in a pre-fight interview. “Zuffa Boxing is the future, and I’m here to build it.”

On the other side, 33-year-old Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) from Atlanta, fighting out of Riverside, California, brings an orthodox stance and a 79-inch reach advantage despite being two inches shorter at 6-foot-0. Priced as the underdog at +800, Glanton is no stranger to upsets, boasting a knockout-heavy resume that could spell trouble if he lands clean. “I’m ready to shock the world and fill the void left by the greats,” Glanton declared, referencing the division’s recent shifts.

This 12-round showdown marks Zuffa Boxing’s bold entry into title fights, backed by UFC CEO Dana White’s vision to streamline the sport with fewer weight classes and premium matchups. The promotion, now in its fourth event, aims to bring clarity and excitement to boxing amid ongoing partnerships with entities like Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Zuffa Boxing 04 Fight Card

Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton – Cruiserweight (Zuffa Title)

Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho – Welterweight

Adan Palma vs. Pablo Rubio Jr. – Featherweight

Emiliano Alvarado vs. Erick Rosado – Featherweight

Fans won’t want to miss a punch. The event kicks off with prelims at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, streaming live on Paramount+ in the US. While Paramount+ requires a subscription (starting at $8.99/month), international viewers in regions like the UK may access portions via the Zuffa Boxing YouTube channel for free. The main card follows at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, also on Paramount+, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT. Select marquee events could simulcast on CBS, but this card is Paramount+ exclusive.