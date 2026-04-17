Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: How to Watch Live Stream, Date and Start Time

The excitement in the boxing world is building as Alycia Baumgardner, the reigning WBC, WBO, and IBO super featherweight champion, is set to defend her titles against South Korea’s rising star, Bo Mi Re Shin. The championship match will take place on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, and will live stream elusively on ESPN+.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) continues to promote women’s boxing with MVPW-02: Baumgardner vs. Shin and this event will truly deliver on the international stage.

Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) has firmly established herself as one of the most dominant forces in women’s boxing. Known for her explosive knockout power, the 31-year-old Michigan native is a force to be reckoned with. Her aggressive style, combined with excellent footwork and a sharp counter-punching game, has earned her a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in the division. Baumgardner’s most notable victory came in an epic win over Mikaela Mayer, in which she captured the WBO title and solidified her standing as one of the pound-for-pound best.

But her challenger, Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs), is no slouch. The 32-year-old South Korean sensation has been a rising star in the boxing world, with an solid record and an impressive skill set that includes a slick jab and relentless pressure. Shin’s fighting style is based on outworking her opponents, staying active throughout the fight with a consistent offensive barrage and a sturdy defense. She has been compared to the likes of Serrano and Taylor in terms of her overall fight IQ and adaptability inside the ring.

While Baumgardner’s power and experience in big fights may give her the edge, Shin’s relentless pace and high-energy approach could make this a difficult fight for the champion.

Alycia Baumgardner’s WBA, WBO, and IBF super featherweight titles are on the line, as well as her reputation as one of the sport’s premier female fighters. For Bo Mi Re Shin, a victory would catapult her into the global spotlight, and be a signature win on her resume.

How to watch and Fight Details

Date/Time: Prelims start on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET; main card at 10:00 p.m. ET (main event ringwalks expected ~11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT).

Location: Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

TV: Main card airs live on ESPN (linear/cable channel) starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Live Stream

Prelims: ESPN+ (or ESPN App) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Main card: Also available to stream live on ESPN+, the ESPN App, or ESPN Unlimited/ESPN Select (no separate PPV purchase needed — it’s included with a standard ESPN+ subscription).

For more information visit www.mostvaluablepromotions.com