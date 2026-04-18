Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez Free Prelims Stream Live on YouTube

Boxing fans around the world have a straightforward way to watch the early action from the Ben Whittaker vs Braian Suarez card today without paying a subscription. The prelims from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool stream live and at no cost on YouTube through the official Matchroom Boxing and DAZN Boxing channels.

Ben Whittaker, the British Olympic silver medalist nicknamed “The Surgeon,” steps into the main event in a 10-round light-heavyweight clash against Argentina’s Braian Nahuel Suarez. Whittaker brings a sharp, technical style and an undefeated record of 10 wins, one draw, and seven knockouts. Suarez counters with professional experience and a reputation for finishing fights, holding a record of 21 wins and 20 knockouts against four losses.

Before the main event ring walks, several competitive bouts fill out the undercard and give rising prospects a chance to shine in front of the home crowd. The prelim schedule features:

Leo Atang vs Viktar Chvarkou (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Ashleigh Johnson (women’s super bantamweight)

Joe McGrail vs Aaron Hayden (junior featherweight)

Jack Power vs Novak Radulovic

Tom Rafferty vs Pablo Sosa

Additional supporting contests including Sam Norris vs Jahfieus Faure

These fights start in the afternoon UK time and lead directly into the main card, which requires a DAZN subscription. By tuning into the YouTube prelims stream, viewers can follow the full buildup, see the fighters make their ring walks, and catch all the early results in real time.

No sign-up or payment is necessary—just head to the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel or the DAZN Boxing YouTube channels for the free prelims live stream.

Fans should make time for the Ben Whittaker versus Braian Suarez card because it puts a polished Olympic silver medalist with a perfect professional record up against an Argentine veteran who has stopped twenty opponents inside the distance. Whittaker’s sharp, surgical approach meets Suarez’s raw power in a ten-round light-heavyweight contest that tests both men in front of a full house at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The undercard adds extra value with local prospects and fan favorites like former UFC star Molly McCann, Leo Atang, and Joe McGrail delivering competitive action from the first bell. Best of all, the entire prelim section streams live and completely free on the Matchroom Boxing and DAZN Boxing YouTube channels, so supporters everywhere can follow every ring walk, every result, and every moment of buildup without paying a penny.