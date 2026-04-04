Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora Free Fight Prelims Livestream

Tonight, April 4, 2026, the iconic O2 Arena in London transforms into a cauldron of heavyweight chaos as American powerhouse Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder collides with British fan favorite Derek “War” Chisora. Billed as a potential farewell for the 42-year-old Chisora and a comeback platform for Wilder, this clash of titans promises fireworks, drama, and the kind of raw, old-school heavyweight action that boxing fans live for. Both men are stepping into the ring for their 50th professional bouts – talk about poetic symmetry!

Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has always been a walking highlight reel. Standing 6’7″ with a reach that seems endless, he’s unleashed 42 career knockouts, many of them jaw-dropping one-punch finishes that have left opponents sprawled on the canvas. After navigating tough wars against the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Wilder is laser-focused on proving his right hand remains the most feared weapon in the division. “I’m coming to remind everyone why they called me the Bronze Bomber,” he’s hinted in recent interviews – and at the O2, that reminder could come in devastating fashion.

Opposite him stands Chisora, the ultimate London warrior and crowd-pleaser. With his signature forward pressure, non-stop volume punching, and a chin forged from countless wars against boxing’s elite, “War” has built a cult following for his never-say-die attitude. This could be his final pro fight, and he’s vowed to go out with a bang in front of his hometown fans. Expect him to charge from the opening bell, turning the O2 into a roaring sea of Union Jack flags and chants. It’s power versus persistence – Wilder’s explosive bombs against Chisora’s unbreakable will.

For Wilder, a dominant win keeps his title dreams alive and sets up bigger paydays. For Chisora, it’s legacy time: one last shot at glory in what many are calling his emotional send-off. The atmosphere at the O2 Arena will be electric – loud, passionate, and uniquely British – making this one of the most anticipated heavyweight scraps of 2026.

Free Prelims Livestream: Get the Full Card Experience for Zero Cost!

Don’t wait for the main event – the action kicks off early with a stacked undercard full of rising prospects, international talent, and future stars. Catch every punch, every upset, and all the buildup absolutely FREE via the official DAZN Boxing YouTube channel. Prelims start around 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST, giving you hours of world-class boxing to whet your appetite before the main card heats up. It’s the perfect no-strings way to join the party and see tomorrow’s headliners in the making.

The main event ring walks are expected around 5:26 p.m. ET / 10:26 p.m. BST, with the full card streaming exclusively on DAZN PPV. Whether you’re streaming from your couch, a watch party with mates, or the arena itself, this is heavyweight boxing at its absolute best.