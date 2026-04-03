Jimuel “Manny” Pacquiao Jr. vs. Darrick Gates Fight: Live Stream on ESPN Knockout, April 3

Jimuel Pacquiao Returns for Second Pro Bout as Pedro Taduran Defends IBF Minimumweight Title in Manny Pacquiao Promotions Showdown at Pechanga Resort Casino

On Friday, April 3, 2026, Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) returns to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, for an action-packed evening of boxing headlined by a world title clash in the 105-pound division and Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel in his second pro fight. The card features rising Filipino talent and a high-profile debutant from boxing royalty, promising fireworks in Southern California.

Main Event: Pedro Taduran vs. Gustavo Perez Alvarez (IBF Minimumweight World Title – 12 Rounds)

In the night’s centerpiece, reigning IBF Minimumweight Champion Pedro “The Destroyer” Taduran (19-4-1, 13 KOs) makes the third defense of his title against Mexican challenger Gustavo “Smiley” Perez Alvarez (16-1, 5 KOs). Taduran, a 29-year-old Filipino southpaw known for his relentless pressure, body work, and knockout power, is making his U.S. debut after successful defenses back home. He weighed in at 104.6 pounds at Thursday’s official weigh-in.

Alvarez, 27, brings a slick, technical style and solid power to the ring. The undefeated-until-recently Mexican fighter checked in at 104.2 pounds and views this as his shot at global glory in a classic Philippines-vs.-Mexico showdown. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at the 105-pound limit.

Taduran enters as the heavy favorite, but Alvarez’s experience and durability could make for a competitive scrap. The winner cements their place at the top of the strawweight/minimumweight landscape.

Featured Undercard Bout: Jimuel (Emmanuel) Pacquiao Jr. vs. Darrick Gates (4 Rounds, Lightweight)

Spotlight also shines on Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1), the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, as he steps back into the professional ring for just his second outing. After debuting with a draw against Brendan Lally, the young Pacquiao—fighting at 136.2 pounds—seeks his first pro victory in a four-round lightweight bout against American Darrick “The Buck” Gates (0-1 in boxing, with a background in bare-knuckle fighting, 1-6 BKFC record). Gates, a 36-year-old Idaho native weighing 133.8 pounds, brings toughness and ring experience from multiple combat sports.

Jimuel, trained under his father’s guidance and carrying the iconic Pacquiao name, faces a gritty test early in his career. Gates, while limited in traditional boxing wins, is no pushover and has proven durable in bare-knuckle wars. Expect the crowd to roar for the Pacquiao family name throughout the bout.

The full card also includes other competitive matchups, with Manny Pacquiao himself expected to be on hand as a special guest and promoter.

How to Watch the Event Live

The entire card airs live on ESPN Knockout (and ESPN Deportes for Spanish-language coverage) in the United States. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, with main event ringwalks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT (subject to undercard length).

U.S. viewers: Stream via the ESPN app or ESPN Knockout platform (check your cable/satellite provider or ESPN+ for access). DirecTV may also carry select portions.

International viewers: Availability varies by region. Fans in the Philippines should check local sports channels like One Sports or MPP’s social media for broadcast partners.

Tickets for live attendance: Still available via Ticketmaster or Pechanga.com for those wanting the full arena experience at the Pechanga Summit venue (doors open around 5:00 p.m. PT).

This MPP card has world title action with the intrigue of boxing’s next-generation stars. Whether you’re tuning in for Taduran’s power or cheering on the Pacquiao legacy, it’s going to be a good night of boxing.