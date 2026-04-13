LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Glory in Giza Launch Press Conference Stream

London, United Kingdom — Boxing fans around the globe can tune in Tuesday, April 14, 2026, as undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and kickboxing powerhouse Rico Verhoeven come together for the official launch press conference ahead of their May 23 showdown at the Pyramids of Giza.

The event, promoted by Ring Magazine and streamed exclusively across major platforms, will feature the first joint appearance and face-off between the two heavyweights. Usyk, the 24-0 Ukrainian star with 15 knockouts, will defend his WBC title in what marks a rare crossover bout against Verhoeven, the former GLORY kickboxing champion stepping into the professional boxing ring for just his second outing.

Organizers promise a full rundown of the fight details, including the complete eight-bout card, ring-walk estimates, and insights from both camps. Usyk, fresh off recent title defenses, is expected to share his thoughts on competing under the historic gaze of the Egyptian pyramids, while Verhoeven will outline his training adjustments as he transitions fully to boxing rules.

The Presser will also spotlight support bouts such as Hamzah Sheeraz versus Alem Begic, Jack Catterall versus Shakhram Giyasov, and Frank Sanchez in key heavyweight action, along with two world-title eliminators that add depth to the card.

The press conference also serves as the official kickoff for promotional content leading into the May 23 fight night.

The launch press conference goes live from London starting at 8:30 AM PDT (4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM EDT). Fans can catch every moment on official YouTube channels from Ring Magazine, DAZN Boxing.

Tune in Tuesday to hear directly from the fighters, promoters, and trainers as they reveal final preparations, weigh-in schedules, and broadcast specifics for the DAZN pay-per-view main card on May 23. Replays will be available immediately after on Ring and DAZN platforms for those who cannot watch live.

This marks the first time a WBC heavyweight title fight will take place at the Pyramids of Giza, blending elite combat sports with ancient history. The crossover nature of the matchup—boxer versus elite kickboxer—has already drawn global attention.