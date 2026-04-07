Livestream: Xander Zayas vs Jaron “Boots” Ennis Launch Press Conference

ZAYAS VS. ENNIS LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE GOES LIVE WEDNESDAY: UNIFIED CHAMPION MEETS THE BOOTS IN BROOKLYN AHEAD OF JUNE 27 BLOCKBUSTER!

Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the boxing world is focused on Brooklyn as unified WBA and WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas and undefeated superstar Jaron “Boots” Ennis step onto the same stage for the first time at the official Launch Press Conference for their massive title clash on Saturday, June 27 at Barclays Center.

This isn’t just another presser — it’s the official launch of one of the most exciting fights of 2026: a young Puerto Rican phenom defending his hard-earned unified belts against the most feared puncher in the division. Two young undefeated boxers putting their records on the line.

Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) – The 23-year-old Puerto Rican sensation who became the youngest unified champion at 154 pounds. Explosive, confident, and already talking like a future pound-for-pound king. Fresh off unifying the WBA and WBO titles in Puerto Rico, “El Cholo” returns to New York — where he’s fought nine times — ready to prove he’s the best junior middleweight on the planet.

His message to Ennis? “I’m going to rip his heart out. I’m going to take him somewhere he’s never been. He’s going to feel uncomfortable.”

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs, 1 NC) – The Philadelphia phenom universally regarded as one of boxing’s elite talents. A slick, power-punching nightmare who has dominated at welterweight and is now moving up to chase gold at 154. Boots doesn’t just win — he embarrasses opponents.

His warning shot? “I’m the biggest name at 154! It doesn’t matter who has the belts — they’re coming home with me.”

Stream it live and free on the official Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank YouTube channel’s (and simulcast across DAZN platforms). The action kicks off in the afternoon 2:00 PM ET — set your reminders now and don’t miss a single word, stare-down, or fiery quote.

Two undefeated warriors. Two massive fan bases. One ring. One night that could reshape the 154-pound landscape.

Brought to you by Matchroom Boxing in association with Top Rank, this June 27 showdown will stream live and exclusively on DAZN PPV from the heart of Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale April 9 — but the real show starts at the launch press conference on Wednesday.