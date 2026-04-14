Manny Pacquiao Confirms Floyd Mayweather Rematch Is Back On

Las Vegas, NV — The long-simmering saga surrounding a rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao has taken a decisive turn, with Pacquiao confirming that the blockbuster sequel is officially back on track.

In comments to BoxingScene’s Lance Pugmire, Pacquiao delivered the clearest signal yet that the fight has moved past weeks of uncertainty and contractual tension. “The fight is on,” Pacquiao said, adding that Mayweather has now formally agreed to terms recognizing the bout as a legitimate professional contest rather than an exhibition.

The rematch—scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas—had been clouded by confusion after Mayweather publicly suggested the event would be an exhibition, contradicting earlier agreements and promotional material.

That stance triggered a sharp response from Pacquiao’s camp, which insisted both fighters had already signed contracts for a sanctioned fight and warned of potential legal consequences if terms were not honored.

Behind the scenes, negotiations intensified as a deadline loomed for Mayweather to reaffirm his commitment. Now, Pacquiao’s latest statement indicates those disputes have been resolved, clearing the way for the fight to proceed under official rules—with Mayweather’s undefeated 50–0 record on the line.

Unlike their 2015 encounter—won by Mayweather in a record-breaking “Fight of the Century”—the rematch carries added intrigue. Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, is seeking redemption and the chance to hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

The bout is also expected to usher in a new era of boxing distribution, with global streaming giant Netflix set to broadcast the event to hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide.

For years, the rivalry between Mayweather and Pacquiao defined an era of boxing, marked by prolonged negotiations, public sparring, and unprecedented commercial success. The renewed agreement suggests both sides are determined not to repeat the drawn-out delays that plagued their first meeting.

With the contractual dispute now settled and both camps aligned, the sport moves one step closer to staging one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history—this time with clarity, closure, and legacy on the line.