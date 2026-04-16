MVPW-02: Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin Championship Live Stream on ESPN+

New York City, April 16, 2026 — Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) brings its groundbreaking MVPW platform stateside Friday night with MVPW-02: Baumgardner vs. Shin, the inaugural U.S. event for the new global series dedicated to women’s boxing.

Headlined by unified super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner defending her WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against South Korean contender Bo Mi Re Shin, the card marks a milestone: an all-female main card broadcast live on ESPN, with every bout contested under equal rules to men’s boxing — 3-minute rounds.

The action unfolds at the intimate Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. ET. This event underscores MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing to the same spotlight traditionally reserved for men, with championship bouts headlining and male talent supporting on the undercard.

Detroit’s Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) enters as the unified champion at 130 pounds. Known for her explosive power and aggressive style, she puts her three belts on the line in a 10-round clash. Her opponent, Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs), ranked No. 4 WBA, No. 6 IBF, and No. 7 WBO, brings durability and experience from high-level bouts, including a recent challenge against top contenders.

The co-main event features another title defense: Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green (16-1, 11 KOs) puts her IBF and WBO super middleweight belts on the line against IBF No. 2/WBO No. 3 contender Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO) in a 10-rounder at 168 pounds.

Opening the main card is a Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown as rising star Krystal Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs), Amanda Serrano’s protégé and a top-10 ranked bantamweight, faces unbeaten Fernanda Reyes (8-0) in an 8-round bantamweight bout at 118 pounds. Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs), ranked No. 1 in multiple divisions, battles Brazil’s Nadja Jesus (5-0, 3 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight clash at 160 pounds.

The nine-fight card begins earlier with a stacked prelim undercard featuring rising prospects and international talent:

Nat “No Love” Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs) — flyweight, 8 rounds

Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Leandro Medina (7-3-1, 4 KOs) — lightweight, 6 rounds

Javon “Wanna” Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba (2-2, 1 KO) — lightweight, 6 rounds

Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Adriana “Pitbull” Araújo (6-3, 1 KO) — super middleweight, 6 rounds

Elon “El Leon” De Jesus (11-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Connor Adaway (10-2-1, 4 KOs) — super bantamweight, 8 rounds

Alex “El Toro” Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ryan “The Silent Assassin” O’Rourke (13-0, 3 KOs) — junior welterweight, 8 rounds

(Additional bouts like Luis Gjolena vs. Robert Salinas may appear depending on final confirmations.)

How to Watch MVPW-02 Live

United States:

Prelims (starting ~6:30–6:45 p.m. ET): ESPN+ (subscription required; stream via the ESPN App).

Main Card (starting 10:00 p.m. ET): Live on ESPN linear TV and the ESPN App.

International: Check local listings — for example, Sky Sports+ in the UK.