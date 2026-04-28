Skye Nicolson vs Mariah Turner to Stream Live on DAZN April 29

Melbourne, Australia — Australian boxing star Skye Nicolson returns home to defend her WBC interim super bantamweight title against fellow Aussie contender Mariah Turner on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Victoria.

The 10-round bout, promoted by Matchroom Boxing, headlines a card streaming live worldwide on DAZN and on Kayo Sports and Foxtel in Australia. Fight night begins at 5pm AEST, with the main event expected later in the evening.

Nicolson (15-1, 3 KOs), a 30-year-old southpaw from Queensland, captured the interim WBC title and has won her last three bouts since a lone career loss to Tiara Brown in March 2025. She most recently earned a unanimous decision victory over Yuliahn Luna Avila in December 2025. Standing 5’5½” with a 68.5″ reach, Nicolson brings technical skill, movement, and experience to the ring as she eyes a path toward undisputed status in the 122-pound division.

“I’m not taking Mariah Turner lightly,” Nicolson said ahead of the fight. “She’s standing in my way for all the big fights, so I need to do big things on Wednesday night.” She added that a strong performance would set up “mega fights” in the super bantamweight division for the remainder of 2026.

Turner (12-1, 6 KOs), nicknamed “The Golden Girl,” hails from Brisbane, Queensland, but was born in South Auckland, New Zealand. The 31-year-old orthodox fighter transitioned from a background in kickboxing and Muay Thai, turning professional in 2023. She boasts a 50% knockout rate and has been highly active, climbing the rankings with seven straight wins entering this contest. Turner stands 5’4″ with solid power and aggression that could test Nicolson’s defense.

This all-Australian clash carries extra stakes as both women compete in the super bantamweight (or junior featherweight) ranks, with Nicolson having previously campaigned at featherweight before moving down. A victory for Nicolson would solidify her position as Australia’s top female fighter in the division and keep her on track for unification bouts. For Turner, an upset would catapult her into world-title contention and mark one of the biggest wins in her young pro career.

The undercard features heavyweight action with Teremoana Teremoana facing Bowie Tupou, adding local flavor to the Melbourne event.

Fans and analysts view Nicolson as the clear favorite due to her experience and recent form, but Turner’s power and momentum make it a dangerous matchup that shouldn’t be overlooked. The fight comes at a pivotal time for women’s boxing in Australia, with growing visibility on major platforms like DAZN.

Tune in on April 29 for what promises to be a technical and entertaining clash between two of Australia’s rising stars in the women’s super bantamweight division.