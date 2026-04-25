Tim Tszyu vs. Errol Spence Jr. Officially Set for July 26 Summer Showdown in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia — In a blockbuster junior middleweight showdown that has been months in the making, former WBO champion Tim Tszyu will face former three-division titlist Errol Spence Jr. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Australia. The bout will air as a Prime Video pay-per-view in the United States on Saturday night, July 25.

BoxingScene confirmed the matchup through sources close to negotiations, with veteran reporter Dan Rafael breaking the news earlier this week. The fight marks Spence’s long-awaited return to the ring after nearly three years of inactivity and will serve as his professional debut at 154 pounds.

Spence enters with a 28-1 record (22 KOs) at age 36. The former unified welterweight champion (WBC, WBA, IBF) has not fought since suffering a ninth-round TKO loss to Terence Crawford in July 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That defeat ended Spence’s reign as one of boxing’s premier pound-for-pound fighters.

Tszyu, Australia’s premier boxing star, comes in at 27-3 (18 KOs). The 30-year-old former WBO junior middleweight titleholder has been far more active, fighting seven times since Spence’s last outing. Despite three losses in that span—including two stoppages—Tszyu rebounded with a dominant recent victory over Denis Nurja in April 2026.

The fight will take place on Australian soil, with possible host cities including Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium (capacity 27,000). Exact venue details are still being finalized, but the location gives Tszyu a massive home-field edge and fulfills his desire for a major domestic superfight.

In preparation, Tszyu has undergone a major team overhaul—his second in six months—ditching trainer Pedro Diaz, manager Darcy Ellis, and strategic adviser Mike Altamura. He has reunited with an all-star Australian corner featuring Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech as head coach and manager, his legendary father Kostya Tszyu, and iconic trainer Johnny Lewis. All three will be ringside.

Speaking to Fox Sports this week, Tszyu expressed massive confidence in the new setup.

“This combination, Tszyu and Fenech, it’s not just going to be remembered in boxing history, but sporting history,” he said. “It’s been a long time in the making and I wanted a big Australian synergy, you know. Something that has never happened. And this [fight with Spence] will be one of the greatest victories in Australian boxing history.”

Tszyu added that he plans to bring a “ruthless” and “relentless” style, inspired by Fenech’s aggressive approach. “There’s a lot more to learn… Specifically, this next fight, am I going to dance around? Am I going to jab around? Nah, I’m coming in,” he said.

For Spence, the fight represents a high-stakes comeback at junior middleweight against a proven 154-pound contender. A victory could catapult him back into title contention at the weight class, where current champions include Sebastian Fundora (WBC) and Xander Zayas (WBA/WBO).

For Tszyu, it’s a chance to silence critics, avenge recent setbacks, and cement his status as Australia’s biggest boxing export since his father. Promoter Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is billing the clash as a must-see PPV event.

No official undercard has been announced, but the main event alone has already generated huge excitement across the boxing world.

The date and location are now locked in. All that remains is for the two warriors to step into the ring and settle it under the bright lights Down Under.