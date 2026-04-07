Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall: ‘Beauty vs The Beast’ Press Conference – Hall Brands Fury a ‘Sacrificial Lamb’

London, April 8, 2026 — The Misfits Boxing circus rolled into Glaziers Hall yesterday, and what was billed as a straightforward launch for Tommy Fury versus Eddie Hall quickly descended into a family feud wrapped in a heavyweight mismatch. With the bout officially set for June 13 at Manchester’s AO Arena on DAZN PPV, the first face-to-face between the unbeaten pro boxer and the former World’s Strongest Man delivered exactly the chaos promoter Kalle Sauerland thrives on.

Fury, 26, arrives with an 11-0 record and the full weight of the Fury clan behind him. The younger brother of undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson Fury hasn’t fought since a routine decision win over Kenan Hanjalic last May, but he insists this is no exhibition. Hall, 38, is the ultimate crossover story: 2017 World’s Strongest Man, a decorated strongman turned combat sports dabbler who lost a boxing decision to Hafthor Bjornsson in 2022 but has since picked up an MMA stoppage win. No weight limit, six rounds, and a reported 120-130lb disparity on fight night. Beauty versus The Beast indeed.

The tension was palpable from the moment the pair stepped onto the stage. Absent was the usual scene-stealer John Fury, Tommy’s outspoken father, who was reportedly sidelined by illness. Hall wasted no time filling the vacuum.

“I bumped into John and I had the conversation about fighting Tyson,” Hall said, recounting how the matchup was born. “I saw he was training MMA. I was trying to instigate the fight, but it rubbed him up the wrong way. Things got a little heated. I basically said in the end, you’re all full of s—t… You all walk around like hard men… There’s not a lot of action, especially from John. I’d like to shut [John] up and put [Tommy] in [his] place.”

Hall didn’t stop there. He labelled John Fury “an absolute idiot” and a “pussy dad,” accusing the patriarch of being a “big bully of a man” who only picks on smaller targets. He even extended an open invitation: “If John wants to go out on the street and have this out, I’m more than game.”

Tommy, who once trained and filmed content amicably with Hall, was visibly unimpressed. The personal shots at his father clearly struck a nerve.

“You’re going to have two fights on fight week — myself and my dad,” Fury fired back. “I’m going to say a prayer for you. Because on fight week… if my dad clocks you, I’m telling you now, he’ll steam straight into you. He’s done 12 years for a fight, so he’s not bothered about anything like that.”

Fury continued: “There’s just some things that you can’t overlook… You can’t talk to my dad, shout and scream at my dad and not have to pay for it.”

Hall, to his credit, gave Fury his flowers on the boxing side while making his own intentions crystal clear. “Look, Tommy’s got all the experience here. He’s got the better IQ, the better footwork, the better speed, the better cardio. He’s got everything in terms of advantages. He’s been boxing since he was five years old,” Hall admitted. “All I can say is my plan is to land that big shot. Whether that comes in the first round or the sixth round it doesn’t matter… I’ll be ready for when that shot appears and I’ll take it.”

No one’s hit as hard as me. I’m telling you that now.”

The staredown that followed was pure theatre. Fury, lean and chiselled in a brown jacket, stared up at the tattooed, barrel-chested Hall, who dwarfed him in a black tank top. The size gap was cartoonish — Hall’s shoulders alone looked capable of swallowing Fury whole. Social media lit up instantly, with fans calling the whole affair a “complete circus,” questioning what boxing has become, and openly laughing at the David-versus-Goliath optics.

Yet beneath the memes and mockery lies an intriguing contest. Fury has the pedigree, the amateur base, and the professional experience. Hall has raw power that could end the night with one clean connection and the motivation of a man who feels disrespected by the entire Fury family.

Tommy has vowed a “rigorous game plan” and a war. Hall is hunting the knockout that would silence the doubters and maybe, just maybe, earn him that long-desired shot at Tyson Fury in MMA.

June 13 in Manchester promises fireworks. The press conference has already delivered the first sparks. The Fury name is on the line. Eddie Hall is swinging for the fences. And the world will be watching to see if the Beast can drag the Beauty into deep waters — or if Tommy Fury’s boxing IQ will expose the limits of strength alone.