Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov and Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis: Final Press Conference Live Stream

Boxing fans, get ready for a massive week in the sport. On Thursday, April 9, 2026, the final press conference for one of the most anticipated cards of the year takes center stage ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Headlined by Tyson Fury’s long-awaited return against knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov, the event also features Conor Benn stepping up against former world champion Regis Prograis in the co-main event.

This presser is the last chance for the fighters to face off, trade words (or barbs), and build hype before fight night. Promoted under the Netflix Boxing banner (in partnership with The Ring), the entire card streams globally on Netflix this Saturday, April 11 — no extra pay-per-view cost for subscribers.

Press Conference Details

When: Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM BST (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT)

Where: The Pelligon, London

Who’s attending: Tyson Fury, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Conor Benn, and Regis Prograis — plus promoters and team members (expect Fury’s father John to steal a few moments, as he did at the launch event).

The stream kicks off around 30–45 minutes before the main event for undercard announcements, fighter arrivals, and build-up.

How to Watch the Press Conference Live Stream (Free)

Primary streams: The Ring Magazine YouTube channel (video below) and Netflix Sports YouTube channel

After a respectful (but entertaining) launch event back in February, all eyes are on whether the tone stays civil or heats up. Fury has already hinted he’s in “Gypsy King mode,” promising to “make boxing great again” in his comeback. Makhmudov, the hard-hitting Russian-Canadian contender with 19 KOs in 21 wins, has been quiet but confident.

In the co-main, expect fireworks between Benn and Prograis. The fight was made on relatively short notice and at a catchweight (reportedly around 150–154 lbs), with Prograis moving up from 140 lbs. Prograis has been vocal, calling Benn “overrated” and dismissing injury rumors while insisting he’s fully fit and ready to pull off an upset. Benn, fresh off a big win and now aligned with new promoters, sees this as a statement fight in front of a home crowd.

John Fury’s presence always guarantees memorable moments — whether it’s heckling, dancing, or hyping his son to the rafters.