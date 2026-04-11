Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Netflix Live Stream Fight Prelims

Saturday, April 11, 2026, boxing fans around the world are treated to a blockbuster heavyweight showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London — and you can catch every pulse-pounding second of the preliminary action completely free on Netflix.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King,” is back after 16 months out of the ring, stepping into the spotlight against dangerous knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov in what promises to be one of the most exciting heavyweight clashes in recent years. But before the main event fireworks kick off, the prelims undercard bouts will be packed with rising stars, hungry contenders, and non-stop action — all streaming live and free as part of Netflix’s massive fight night presentation.

The undercard is stacked with elite talent and dramatic storylines:

Co-main event buzz: Conor Benn returns in a high-profile clash against Regis Prograis, bringing British fire and international flair.

Cruiserweight and heavyweight thrillers: Expect explosive matchups including Jeamie TKV vs. Richard Riakporhe and more rising prospects looking to steal the show before the headliners step between the ropes.

These early fights set the tone for the entire card. With the electric atmosphere of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and fighters fighting for their shot at the big stage, the prelims often deliver the night’s biggest surprises, knockouts, and momentum-shifting moments. Whether you’re a die-hard Fury fan or just love elite boxing, this is your chance to get front-row access without missing a single jab, hook, or uppercut.

How to Watch the Prelims Live and Free on Netflix

Netflix has revolutionized combat sports by bringing premium boxing to your living room — no pay-per-view fees, no extra charges. Just your existing Netflix subscription (or even a free trial if you’re new).

Prelims start time: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST

Where to watch: Stream live directly on Netflix’s Tudum platform and Ring Magazine YouTube Channel — all included at no extra cost.

Main card follows: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. BST — featuring Fury vs. Makhmudov and more.

Fury is returning with something to prove after recent challenges, while Makhmudov — the hard-hitting Dagestan-born Canadian — is hungry to upset the former undisputed champion. But the prelims are where legends are built and careers are launched. Don’t sleep on them.