Watch Osleys Iglesias vs. Pavel Silyagin Live Stream on Punching Grace

The “Boogeyman” is back next Thursday, April 9 and he’s bringing heavy artillery to the Casino de Montréal.

Already the IBO super middleweight world champion, Osleys Iglesias (14-0) will attempt to become a unified titlist when he faces undefeated Russian contender Pavel Silyagin (16-0-1) for the vacant IBF 168-pound crown. The high-stakes unification clash headlines a stacked card that is already sold out and promises fireworks from bell to bell.

Iglesias, known for his punishing power and relentless pressure, has steadily climbed the super middleweight rankings while collecting the IBO belt. Silyagin, a slick southpaw with a perfect ledger and one draw, represents the toughest test of Iglesias’ young career. A victory would make the Cuban-born fighter a two-belt world champion and instantly thrust him into the conversation as one of the division’s elite.

Olympic Star Biyarslanov in Co-Main Event Firefight

In the co-main event, Canadian boxing fans will get another chance to cheer on one of their own. Montreal’s Arthur Biyarslanov (20-0), a former Olympian and current top-five world contender at super lightweight, faces off against dangerous Mexican puncher Jimerr Espinosa (17-2-1) for the NABF 140-pound title.

Biyarslanov’s slick boxing and high work rate have earned him international respect, but Espinosa’s heavy hands and come-forward style guarantee an action-packed war. Both men are expected to leave everything in the ring in what could be a fight-of-the-night candidate.

Local Pride and Rising Stars Round Out the Card:

Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0) meets Brossard’s Chann Thonson (18-1), a former top-three world contender, in a battle for the NABF lightweight (135 lb) championship and a precious spot in the global rankings.

Témiscouata’s Leïla Beaudoin (13-2) steps up against three-time world champion Victoria Bustos (26-9-1) in a women’s bout that pits youth against experience.

Buckingham’s Alex Gaumont (13-1) and Montreal’s Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1) will each look to bounce back into the win column.

EOTTM prospect Erik Israyelyan (4-0) makes his first scheduled six-round appearance, continuing his rapid development.

Event Details

The sold-out show at the Casino de Montréal gets underway at 6:30 p.m on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Quebec fight fans can watch every second of the action live and exclusively on Punching Grace, while TVA Sports will broadcast the undercard. Viewers outside Quebec can catch the entire card worldwide on DAZN. Visit eottm.com for more information.

With a unified world-title fight, an Olympic hero in the co-main, and a roster full of local prospects, Thursday night in Montreal is shaping up to be one of the biggest boxing nights the city has seen in years. The “Boogeyman” is coming — and he’s not leaving without the IBF belt.