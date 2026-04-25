XRUMBLE: Chrisean Rock vs Zenith Zion Boxing Live Stream on Triller TV

Chrisean Rock Makes Professional Boxing Debut Against Zenith Zion in XRUMBLE Fighting Championships

CHESTER, Pa. — Reality TV star and influencer Chrisean Rock will step into the ring for her professional boxing debut Saturday April 25 against Zenith Zion in the main event of XRUMBLE Fighting Championships at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack. The three-round super middleweight women’s celebrity boxing bout headlines a stacked crossover card that blends entertainment personalities with combat sports newcomers.

The event, promoted under the XRUMBLE banner — which combines traditional boxing with MMA-style stand-up striking — kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks for Rock vs. Zion are expected between approximately 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. ET, though times can shift based on the undercard pace.

Both fighters enter with identical 0-0 boxing records, making this a true debut for each. Chrisean Rock, known for her high-profile reality television background and massive social media following, has trained seriously under respected coach Calvin Ford in preparation for the bout. Zion, a competitor with prior experience in professional wrestling and Power Slap, was selected from thousands of applicants to face Rock and brings a background in physical, high-impact competition that could prove useful inside the ropes.

Tensions have been high in the buildup. Recent weigh-ins confirmed both fighters made weight, and a heated face-off added extra drama to the promotion. Zion has been vocal, issuing direct pre-fight warnings, while Rock has emphasized her focus, discipline, and spiritual preparation, posting messages about personal growth ahead of the biggest fight of her life.

How to Watch Live Stream Online

The entire XRUMBLE Fighting Championships card, including prelims and the main event, is available exclusively on TrillerTV pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the stream for $29.99, which includes full replay access after the event.

To order:

Visit TrillerTV.com and search for “Zenith Zion vs Chrisean Rock” or go directly to the official event page.

Compatible devices include smart TVs, streaming sticks (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV), smartphones, tablets, and desktop browsers.

No traditional cable or free broadcast options are available — TrillerTV is the sole platform.

Prelims are streaming live on TrillerTV for early access, with the full show beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

XRUMBLE Fighting Championships Fight Card

Main Event: Chrisean “Holy Hands” Rock vs. Zenith Zion (3 rounds, super middleweight)

Co-Main Event: Fatimah Mayweather vs. Marcial (details subject to change)

Additional bouts and celebrity appearances round out the night, with the promotion leaning into the unpredictable nature of crossover matchups. A live watch party and after-party featuring a Chrisean Rock meet-and-greet is also taking place at The Block inside Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.