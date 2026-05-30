BKFC 90: Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

BKFC 90 Birmingham is set to deliver a high-energy night of bare knuckle action in the Utilita Arena, headlined by Connor Tierney vs. Rico Franco and co-headlined by Darren Till’s BKFC debut against Aaron Chalmers. The prelims are also being promoted as a free live stream, giving fans an easy way to catch the action before the main card begins.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is pushing BKFC 90 as one of its biggest Birmingham cards, with a welterweight title fight and a heavily anticipated debut in Till vs. Chalmers. The event is scheduled for May 30, 2026, at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

Connor Tierney enters the main event at 9-2, while Rico Franco comes in at 10-3, and the bout is billed as an interim welterweight championship fight. BKFC’s event listing also highlights the Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers matchup as the co-main event.

The prelims are being offered as a free live stream on BKFC’s official YouTube beginning at 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, May 30, which makes BKFC 90 more accessible for fans who want to watch the lead-in fights without paying for the main card.

That free window is important for an event built around star power, because it helps turn casual viewers into full-card watchers once the action starts to heat up. It also gives the promotion an additional showcase for fighters who may not yet have the name value of Tierney, Franco, Till, or Chalmers.

The main storyline is Tierney vs. Franco, a matchup with championship stakes and local appeal in Birmingham. Around that, the biggest curiosity is Till’s transition into bare-knuckle fighting, with Chalmers providing an unbeaten BKFC test.

For viewers following the broadcast schedule, BKFC’s event page lists the free fights ahead of the main card, while the main event card is set for later in the day in Birmingham time. BKFC also notes the main card begins at 7 p.m. BST and places Till vs. Chalmers as the penultimate bout.

BKFC 90 stands out because of the anticipated debut of Darren Till and a free prelims stream that can widen the audience.