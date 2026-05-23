BrandRisk 14 MMA: Johnny Manziel, Ray J, Michael Beasley Fight Live Stream

Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions are taking over Las Vegas with BRANDRISK 014, the latest installment of the wildly popular creator combat series. This time, the action plants its flag at the prestigious UFC APEX (Meta APEX) for a high-stakes night of MMA and boxing featuring celebrities, influencers, athletes, and fighters stepping into the spotlight.

This Vegas debut promises fireworks with a stacked card mixing raw talent, star power, and pure entertainment:

Main Event (MMA): Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel makes his MMA debut against popular commentator and content creator Bob Menery.

Co-Main Event: Singer/entertainer Ray J vs. Supah Hot Fire (MMA).

Featured Bout: NBA veterans Michael Beasley vs. Lance Stephenson (MMA).

Plus a full undercard including Island Boy Flyy Soulja, Dom The Troll, Gabe Silva (son of Anderson Silva), and more across MMA and boxing matches.

Expect big personalities, unpredictable moments, heated rivalries from weigh-ins, and the signature chaotic energy that has made Brand Risk events must-watch spectacles. It’s combat sports meets creator culture at the highest level—inside the same venue that hosts UFC events.

How to Watch BrandRisk 014 Live

The event is FREE and streaming live across major platforms. No paywall, no subscriptions—just tune in and enjoy the action.

Primary Streams:

Kick: kick.com/adinross

YouTube: Adin Ross channel youtube.com/@AdinRoss

Additional Platforms: Expect simulcasts or highlights on Twitch, X, TikTok, and more.

Date & Times (Main Card):

Saturday, May 23, 2026 (running into early May 24 depending on your timezone) 8:00 PM PDT / 11:00 PM EDT

Whether you’re a longtime combat sports fan, an Adin Ross follower, or just love seeing celebrities throw down, BrandRisk 014 delivers entertainment you won’t find anywhere else. Mark your calendars, set your notifications, and get ready for a wild night in Las Vegas.

For the full fight card, updates, and more, check brandriskpromotions.com.