Daniel Dubois Stops Fabio Wardley in 11th Round – Full Fight Highlights & Video Replay

Daniel Dubois Stops Fabio Wardley in 11th Round to Reclaim World Title in Epic Battle

In a fight that lived up to every ounce of its pre-fight hype and then some, Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois rose from the canvas twice to stop Fabio Wardley in the 11th round, capturing the WBO heavyweight championship in one of the most thrilling British heavyweight battles in recent memory.

The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester was electric on Saturday night as two of Britain’s hardest-hitting heavyweights collided. Wardley, the defending WBO champion with a reputation for dramatic late finishes, entered unbeaten at 20-0-1. Dubois, the former IBF titlist looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk, came in at a career-heavy 251.7 pounds, signaling his intent to impose his size and power.

What unfolded was pure heavyweight chaos. Wardley dropped Dubois early, exploiting his challenger’s aggression with sharp, well-timed counters. Dubois hit the deck not once but twice, yet each time he rose with fire in his eyes and thunder in his fists. The momentum shifted as the rounds wore on, with Dubois’ jab—often compared to a right hand in power—beginning to dismantle Wardley’s defenses.

Wardley showed incredible heart and an iron chin, absorbing punishment that would have felled lesser men. His face became a mask of blood and swelling, yet he refused to go down, trading bombs in a phone-booth war that had the crowd on its feet round after round. By the later stages, however, the accumulation of damage proved too much. Dubois poured on the pressure in the 11th, landing a series of heavy shots that left Wardley defenseless against the ropes. The referee had seen enough, waving off the contest to the roar of the Manchester faithful.

Dubois improved to 23-3 (22 KOs), while Wardley fell to 20-1-1. But numbers cannot capture the drama or the resilience on display. This was Fight of the Year material—a back-and-forth slugfest between two warriors who left everything in the ring.

Post-fight, Dubois, reunited with trainer Don Charles, was emotional in victory. “This is for everyone who believed in me,” he said, belt draped over his shoulder. “Fabio’s a tough, tough man. I had to dig deep tonight.” Wardley, ever the sportsman despite the brutal beating, congratulated his rival and vowed to return stronger.

For Dubois, this win reignites his world title aspirations. With the WBO strap back around his waist, conversations about unification bouts and high-profile domestic or international clashes will inevitably follow. For Wardley, the first defeat stings, but his performance in defeat—showing the heart of a champion—ensures his stock remains high in the division.

British heavyweight boxing delivered once again. On a night when two big punchers promised fireworks, they gave us a war. Daniel Dubois is once more a world champion, and the heavyweight landscape just got a whole lot more interesting.