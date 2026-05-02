David Benavidez vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez: How To Watch Live Stream, Start Time

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, boxing fans are in for a treat with a Mexico vs. Mexico showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas undefeated two-division champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) moves up in weight to challenge unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs). Promoted by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), the event headlines a stacked pay-per-view card streamed on Amazon Prime Video on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Benavidez, the powerful WBC and WBA light heavyweight titleholder known for his devastating body work and ring IQ, moves up to cruiserweight seeking a third division crown. At just 29 years old, the Phoenix native has long been considered one of boxing’s brightest stars, with explosive knockouts and elite offensive skills. Ramirez, Mexico’s first unified cruiserweight champion, brings experience, southpaw slickness, and proven power at the higher weight. The bout promises fireworks between Benavidez’s aggression and Zurdo’s technical prowess.

The undercard delivers additional championship intrigue:

Co-Main Event: Armando Resendiz vs. Jaime Munguia for the WBA super middleweight title – a clash of rising Mexican talent.

Oscar Duarte vs. Angel Fierro (super lightweight)

Isaac Lucero vs. Ismael Flores (super welterweight) – featuring an undefeated Mexican prospect

Jorge Chavez vs. Jose “Tito” Sanchez (super bantamweight)

How to Watch Live Online

The event is widely accessible through major streaming platforms:

Prime Video PPV: Purchase the main card for $79.99 directly on Amazon. No Prime membership is required — anyone with an Amazon account could buy and stream. Coverage begins with free prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, followed by the main PPV card at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The main event ring walks are expected around 11 p.m. ET.

DAZN PPV: Available for the same $79.99 price, with options for bundles or the DAZN Ultimate tier that included access to multiple PPVs. Prelims are also free on DAZN.

PPV.com: An additional purchasing option for the PBC event.

Streams are available on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, computers, and connected devices via the respective apps. Viewers need a stable high-speed internet connection (recommended 5-25 Mbps or higher for HD/4K). Amazon supports a wide range of devices including Fire TV, while DAZN offered broad compatibility.