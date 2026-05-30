Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert Full Championship Fight Livestream

Dmitry Bivol’s return to the ring is set for Saturday, May 30, in Ekaterinburg, Russia, where he will defend his IBF and WBA light heavyweight titles against Michael Eifert in a headline bout. The fight is scheduled to stream live on the DAZN streaming app and Free on the RCC: MMA & Boxing YouTube Channel for international audiences, with the main card beginning around 10 a.m. ET and ring walks for the main event expected roughly around 1:45 p.m. ET.

Bivol enters the bout as the established star, returning after a 15-month absence and a recent win over Artur Beterbiev. Eifert comes in as the mandatory challenger, making this a meaningful title defense rather than a tune-up. The matchup is being framed as a significant test for Bivol as he re-establishes himself in the division.

MAIN EVENT

Dmitry Bivol vs Michael Eifert

12 Rounds | Light Heavyweight

IBF & WBA World Titles

UNDERCARD

Vadim Tukov vs Sebastian Horacio Papeschi (Middleweight, 12)

Mukhammad Shekhov vs Yerny Betancourt (Super Bantamweight, 12)

Nikita Zon vs Nahuel Gonzalo Garcia (Super Middleweight, 10)

Sergey Lubkovich vs Michael King (Welterweight, 10)

Vsevolod Shumkov vs Christian Antonio Olivo (Featherweight, 10)

Sarabutdin Ataev vs Saipaier Rouzi (Light Heavyweight, 8)

Gor Khachatryan vs Valery Oganisyan (Super Lightweight, 6)

Konstantin Mishechkin vs Oleg Misiura (Super Middleweight, 6)

Matvey Dotsenko vs Shugaib Nasrullaev (Super Welterweight, 6)

Sergey Manzhuev vs German Skobenko (Heavyweight, 6)

How to Watch Bivol vs. Eifert and Viewing details

Platform: DAZN and RCC: MMA & Boxing YouTube (Video below).

Start time: about 10 a.m. ET/PT for the card.

Main event ring walks: about 1:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Location: UMMC Arena, Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Dmitry Bivol is set to make his long-awaited return on Saturday when he faces Michael Eifert in Ekaterinburg, Russia, in a unified light heavyweight title defense. This is a can’t miss event as Bivol, one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound names, is ready to continue his career after a long layoff.