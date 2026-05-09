Free Fights: Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois Live Stream Prelims

Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena is set to erupt on Saturday, May 9, 2026, as undefeated WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley defends his title against former IBF world champion Daniel Dubois in a mouthwatering all-British clash dubbed “Don’t Blink.” Two of the division’s hardest hitters promise a high-stakes collision that could reshape the heavyweight landscape.

Fans worldwide can catch the free fights prelims live stream on YouTube via the official DAZN Boxing channel. The preliminary action kicks off in the afternoon, delivering early knockouts and rising talent before the main card moves to DAZN PPV.

The stacked undercard features compelling matchups across multiple divisions, building momentum toward the main event.

Jack Rafferty vs Ekow Essuman (Super-Lightweight/Welterweight)

Former British champion Jack Rafferty (26-0-1) makes his welterweight debut against the tough Ekow Essuman (22-2). Rafferty’s slick boxing and volume should test Essuman, who arrives off a competitive loss to Jack Catterall. Expect a technical battle that could steal the show on the main card.

Liam Cameron vs Bradley Rea (Light Heavyweight)

Liam Cameron (24-7-1) brings experience and power against the rising Bradley Rea (21-2). This matchup pits veteran grit against youthful ambition in a division full of rising UK talent.

David Morrell vs Zak Chelli (Light Heavyweight – Catchweight)

Cuban star David Morrell (12-1) faces durable domestic operator Zak Chelli (16-3-1). Morrell’s southpaw skills and knockout threat make him a favorite, but Chelli’s resilience could produce fireworks in what promises to be an entertaining scrap.

Khaleel Majid vs Gavin Gwynne (Super-Lightweight)

Undefeated prospect Khaleel Majid (16-0) steps up against seasoned campaigner Gavin Gwynne (18-4-2). Majid aims to continue his ascent with another dominant performance.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Agron Smakici (Heavyweight)

Olympic heavyweight star Bakhodir Jalolov (16-0, 16 KOs) faces Agron Smakici (21-3) in a dangerous assignment. Jalolov’s amateur pedigree and one-punch power could produce another highlight-reel finish.

Additional prelim bouts include Mike Perez vs Franklin Arinze (Cruiserweight) and Javokhir Ummataliev vs Damian Drabik (Super-Middleweight), offering fans early action and emerging prospects.

The Free Prelims Stream: Live on DAZN YouTube (starting around 4:20pm BST).

The Main Card: DAZN PPV, with undercard bouts beginning approximately 6pm BST and main event ring walks around 11pm BST.

Don’t miss what could be one of 2026’s biggest nights in British boxing. Wardley enters with explosive power and momentum, while Dubois brings proven world-level experience and a granite chin. Both men are known for devastating knockouts, making a long night unlikely. Promoters Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions have billed this as a must-see contest between the “two biggest punchers on the planet.”