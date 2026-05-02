Free Live Stream Prelims for David Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez

Boxing fans, get ready for an unforgettable evening of action this Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the main event pits undefeated powerhouse David “El Monstro” Benavidez against unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in a Mexico vs. Mexico showdown for the WBA and WBO titles, the night starts with free prelims available on Prime Video, Premier Boxing Champions YouTube and DAZN—no subscription or paywall required to catch the early fireworks.

These opening bouts set the tone for a star-studded card, delivering rising prospects, hungry contenders, and explosive matchups that showcase the depth of talent in boxing today. Here’s why you should tune in early and what to expect from the prelim action.

The prelims feature fighters eager to make their mark on the big stage. Expect sharp technical battles, power displays, and potential future headliners stepping into the spotlight under the bright lights of Vegas.

Key prelim highlights include:

Daniel Blancas vs. Raul Salomon (Super Middleweights): Blancas brings an undefeated record and knockout power into this clash. Salomon, a veteran with serious punching credentials, won’t make it easy. This matchup promises fireworks as both men look to climb the rankings.

Juan Carrillo vs. Marlon Delgado (Light Heavyweights): Carrillo’s aggressive style and finishing ability face off against Delgado’s durability and counter-punching. It’s a classic prospect-versus-experienced-opponent scrap that could steal the show with its intensity.

Additional early bouts round out the card with debuts, rematch potential, and fighters hungry for momentum heading into bigger opportunities. These aren’t filler fights—they’re the foundation of what makes boxing nights electric, where underdogs can become sensations overnight.

In an era where big fights often come with hefty price tags, Premier Boxing Champions and the streaming partners are giving fans a true treat. The free prelim stream lets you immerse yourself in the full fight night atmosphere starting around 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on Saturday, May 2, building excitement before the main card transitions to PPV on Prime Video and DAZN.

This entire card embodies what makes boxing special—clashing styles, national pride on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and elite competition. Benavidez, the monstrous pressure fighter with elite boxing IQ, steps up in weight against Ramirez, a seasoned unified champion known for his slick southpaw skills, ring generalship, and experience at cruiserweight.

But the prelims are your gateway. They deliver raw, unfiltered boxing passion without any cost barrier.

Don’t sleep on these early fights—they could produce the next big name in the sport.