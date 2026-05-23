Glory in Giza: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven Free Fight Livestream Prelims

As the sun dips low over the ancient sands of Giza this evening, something extraordinary is about to unfold. The timeless Pyramids stand witness to a modern clash of titans: unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk stepping into the ring against kickboxing powerhouse Rico Verhoeven in what promises to be one of the most talked-about hybrid fights in recent memory.

While the main event will light up premium broadcasts, fight fans worldwide can dive into the action early and absolutely free with the prelims card streaming live on YouTube starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The “Glory in Giza” prelims bring rising talents and intriguing matchups that set the perfect tone for the historic main event. Expect sharp boxing, raw ambition, and the kind of performances that often steal the spotlight before the big names even lace up.

Key bouts on the free prelims include:

Cruiserweight clash: Basem Mamdouh (10-2) vs. Jamar Talley (6-0) – Two hungry fighters looking to make their mark on the big stage.

Heavyweight prospects: Mahmoud Mobark making his pro debut against experienced Michael Kalyalya.

Additional early action featuring middleweights, super lightweights, and featherweights, delivering fast-paced, high-energy contests perfect for warming up the crowd at the foot of the Pyramids. They’re opportunities for under-the-radar warriors to shine in front of a global audience, with the majestic Giza necropolis as their dramatic backdrop

How to Watch the Free Prelims Live Stream

It’s simple – no subscriptions, no paywalls for the early card:

Platform: YouTube (official DAZN Boxing, Ring Magazine or Matchroom channels)

Start Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. BST / 6:00 p.m. local Egypt time

Main Card: Follows on DAZN PPV for those wanting the full spectacle, including Usyk’s WBC title defense against the much larger Verhoeven.

Usyk, the crafty southpaw with unmatched ring intelligence, puts his undefeated record and hardware on the line against Verhoeven, a kickboxing legend bringing size, power, and devastating leg kicks into his boxing debut. The setting at the Pyramids adds an almost mythical layer to this heavyweight showdown and is a can’t miss event for 2026.