Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright II Free Livestream Fight Prelims

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, undefeated super lightweight star Keyshawn Davis returns to his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, to settle an old score with rival Nahir Albright in a high-stakes 12-round rematch. The showdown headlines Top Rank’s first full card on DAZN at the Scope Arena, promising fireworks, family drama, and plenty of bad blood.

The first meeting in October 2023 was a barnburner. Davis edged out a majority decision, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest after Davis tested positive for marijuana. That controversy only fueled the fire. Things escalated when Albright scored a notable win over Davis’s brother Kelvin and a backstage brawl added personal stakes.

Now, “The Businessman” (Davis) is back on home soil, motivated and dangerous, looking to prove he’s the superior fighter once and for all. Albright (“Woo”) arrives as the ultimate spoiler — tough, experienced, and unafraid to trade leather.

Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) – Olympic silver medalist, explosive orthodox puncher with elite speed and power. The 27-year-old Norfolk native is chasing a legacy like his hometown hero Pernell Whitaker.

Nahir Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) – The gritty 30-year-old from Philadelphia brings durability, volume punching, and a chip on his shoulder. He’s 1-1 since the first Davis fight, including an upset over Kelvin Davis.

Free Prelims Livestream – Don’t Miss the Undercard Action!

The full main card streams on DAZN starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 11:00–11:30 p.m. ET. But the excitement begins earlier with the free prelims!

Tune in starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for live, no-subscription-needed action streaming on DAZN and Top Rank YouTube channels, Top Rank’s platforms, and the Top Rank Classics FAST channel on Roku.

Expect Davis to press the action with sharp combinations and body work, while Albright looks to counter and make it a dogfight. Many experts are picking Davis by late stoppage, but Albright’s resilience makes this far from a lock.

Prelims (Free): 6:30 p.m. ET – YouTube, Top Rank social/Dazn channels, Roku FAST channel

Main Card: 8:00 p.m. ET on DAZN (subscription required)

Venue: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia – Expect a raucous hometown crowd behind Davis.

Whether you’re in Norfolk cheering on “The Businessman,” a neutral fan loving a good rivalry, or just looking for quality free boxing, this card delivers. Davis aims to silence the doubters and move closer to undisputed contention. Albright aims to crash the party and create another upset.