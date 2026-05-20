LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Glory in Giza Press Conference Video

Fight week has officially arrived for one of the most intriguing heavyweight clashes in recent memory. Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven will face off at the final press conference ahead of their highly anticipated “Glory in Giza” bout, taking place live from the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The final press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026, starting at 9:00 PM GMT+3 (local Egypt time). Fans worldwide can tune in via major streaming platforms including DAZN, with coverage also expected on Prime Video and various boxing YouTube channels for highlights and live feeds.

This marks the culmination of a dramatic build-up, with both fighters and their teams converging at the breathtaking ancient site where the historic 12-round WBC heavyweight title fight will unfold on Saturday, May 23.

Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), the undisputed heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound elite, brings unmatched ring intelligence, footwork, and southpaw mastery. Fresh off dominant performances against the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian star aims to defend his WBC title in what could be one of the final chapters of his legendary career.

Challenging him is Rico Verhoeven, the towering Dutch kickboxing phenom with a massive frame, devastating power, and proven striking pedigree. Making a bold transition to professional boxing rules, Verhoeven promises to use his size and aggression to upset the odds and “expose” any perceived weaknesses in Usyk’s game.

The event, promoted under the banner of “Glory in Giza,” will be the first major professional boxing spectacle held directly at the Pyramids of Giza, adding an epic, historic atmosphere to an already monumental matchup.

Previous press events have seen tense exchanges, with Verhoeven showing visible intensity and Usyk maintaining his trademark calm, philosophical demeanor laced with sharp wit. The final face-off in front of the Pyramids is likely to crank up the drama, as both men make their final public statements before Saturday’s main event.

DAZN will stream the full event live, giving fans an unfiltered look at weigh-in implications, final predictions, and the electric energy surrounding this crossover clash.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Final Press Conference Video



Tune in live on DAZN and join the global conversation as Usyk and Verhoeven prepare to make history at the Pyramids. Glory awaits in Giza — who will claim it?