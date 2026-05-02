Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani Championship Live Stream on DAZN May 2

Boxing fans across Japan and around the world are excited as two of the nation’s finest warriors prepare to collide in what promises to be one of the biggest nights in Japanese boxing history. On Saturday, May 2, undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya “The Monster” Inoue defends his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles against fellow unbeaten Japanese star Junto Nakatani at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

The 55,000-seat venue has already sold out, and the bout will be broadcast to packed movie theaters nationwide, underscoring the massive national interest. This all-Japanese main event, featuring an all-domestic undercard, marks a rare and electrifying chapter for the sport in the country

At 32-0 with 27 knockouts, Inoue has established himself as one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet. The “Monster” has dominated multiple weight classes, showcasing blistering speed, devastating power, and elite ring intelligence. His recent performances have only cemented his legacy as a generational talent who continues to raise the bar for Japanese boxing on the global stage.

Inoue enters this fight as the clear favorite, but he has never backed down from tough challenges. Facing a dangerous fellow countryman in front of a passionate home crowd adds extra layers of pressure and motivation.

Nakatani, also undefeated at 32-0, brings serious credentials of his own. Known for his technical prowess, size advantage at the weight, and punching power, he represents the next wave of Japanese boxing excellence. Stepping up to challenge Inoue for undisputed supremacy is the ultimate test, but Nakatani has the tools and confidence to make it a memorable war.

This matchup pits two elite technicians and finishers against each other, promising fireworks from the opening bell in what many are calling a “once-in-a-generation” domestic superfight.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Venue: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Main Event Ring Walks: Approximately 8:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. JST (local time)

Broadcast: Live on DAZN worldwide (check local listings for Japan broadcast options

Beyond the titles on the line, Inoue vs. Nakatani symbolizes national pride and the continued rise of Japanese boxing. A sold-out Tokyo Dome filled with roaring fans will create an electric atmosphere rarely seen in the sport. For Inoue, a victory solidifies his pound-for-pound status; for Nakatani, an upset would catapult him into superstardom.

As fight night approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Whether you’re a longtime boxing enthusiast or a casual fan, this is an event not to be missed.

Who will emerge as Japan’s undisputed king of the super bantamweights? Tune in to find out as history unfolds at Tokyo Dome.

Don’t miss the action — secure your DAZN subscription and witness this epic championship clash live!