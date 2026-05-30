O’Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford Free Livestream Fight Prelims

Houston, Texas — Tonight at the Fertitta Center, local hero and WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster puts his title on the line against former WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford in what promises to be a thrilling clash of speed, skill, and ambition.

The matchup headlines a stacked Matchroom Boxing card co-promoted with Top Rank, taking place in Foster’s backyard and expected to deliver fireworks for fight fans. The full event streams live worldwide on DAZN, with prelims kicking off at approximately 5:25-5:30 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are slated for around 10:39 p.m. ET.

O’Shaquie Foster (24-3, 12 KOs), the slick southpaw from nearby Orange, Texas, makes the first defense of the WBC 130-pound title he captured impressively. Known for sharp defense, technical precision, and a six-fight win streak that includes a dominant victory over former champion Stephen Fulton, “Ice Water” aims to use home-crowd energy to turn back a dangerous challenger.

Challenger Raymond Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs), a southpaw with explosive speed and power, steps up from featherweight where he held the WBA title. Ford brings confidence, recent momentum, and a willingness to make it an entertaining fight. Tensions ran high during fight week, with a tense face-off featuring a shove and plenty of trash talk, adding personal stakes to this championship bout.

Analysts see Foster as the favorite, but Ford’s youth, athleticism, and two-division experience make this a must-watch encounter that could open doors for future big fights.

Co-Main and Stacked Undercard

The undercard features several exciting prospects and veterans:

Charlie Sheehy vs. Nike Theran — Undefeated lightweight prospect Sheehy (12-0) steps up in a 10-rounder against the experienced Theran (20-2, 14 KOs).

Omari Jones vs. Diego Zuniga (or Osuna) — Rising super welterweight Omari Jones looks to continue his impressive early career.

Miguel Flores vs. Javon Woodard Jr. — Featherweight action featuring power and experience.

Prelims (starting ~5:25 p.m. ET on DAZN) include:

Zaquin Moses vs. Travis Crawford

Julian Montalvo vs. Maximus Moya

Frank Espinoza vs. Bryce Blackwell

Additional bouts featuring emerging talents.

Stream the full card on DAZN (subscription required). Prelims begin early evening, with non-stop boxing action leading into the title fight.

This is a prime opportunity to see elite super featherweight action live from Houston’s Fertitta Center. Foster brings championship poise and local pride, while Ford represents the hungry challenger looking to crash the party and claim gold. With a deep undercard full of prospects and action fighters, the entire night delivers value from prelims through the main event.