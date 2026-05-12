Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Fight Week Kicks Off with Open Workouts Live Stream

Venice Beach, CA – The countdown to Netflix’s historic first live MMA event is officially on, and fans get their first up-close look at the stars as Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) hosts the highly anticipated Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Open Workouts on Wednesday, May 13.

The open workouts, set for 6:00 p.m. PT at the iconic Venice Beach Basketball Courts, will feature a who’s-who of combat sports royalty as they prepare for Saturday’s blockbuster showdown at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The main event pits two trailblazing women’s combat icons against each other in a long-awaited featherweight clash: former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey versus former Strikeforce champion and Hollywood star Gina Carano.

Joining them on the mats will be several other fighters from the stacked card, including:

Nate Diaz

Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou

Philipe Lins

Salahdine Parnasse

Junior dos Santos

Muhammed Mokaev

Adriano Moraes

This public workout session offers fans a rare opportunity to see these athletes sharpen their skills in an open, energetic beachside atmosphere just days before the May 16 fight night.

Rousey and Carano’s matchup represents a collision of legacies. Rousey revolutionized women’s MMA with her Olympic judo background and explosive UFC run, while Carano helped pioneer women’s MMA in the early days of Strikeforce before transitioning to acting. Their paths have finally crossed in what promoters are calling one of the biggest women’s fights in combat sports history.

The entire card will stream live globally on Netflix this Saturday, May 16, with no additional cost to subscribers. Prelims begin earlier in the evening, leading into the main card featuring the co-main event of Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins.

The open workouts are free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at Venice Beach. For those who can’t make it in person, the session will be available via live stream through MVP and Netflix YouTube platforms.

Fight week continues with a press conference on Thursday, May 14, at the Intuit Dome Outdoor Plaza, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday. All events are free to attend.

Don’t miss this event. Tune in Wednesday for the open workouts and clear your schedule for Saturday, May 16, when Netflix delivers its groundbreaking live MMA debut.