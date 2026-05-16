Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Free Netflix MMA Prelims Live Stream

Tonight, May 16, 2026, combat sports history is unfolding at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) delivers its inaugural MMA event on Netflix. The blockbuster main card — headlined by the long-awaited dream matchup between UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and pioneering women’s MMA star Gina Carano — streams live on Netflix starting at 9 p.m. ET.

But the excitement kicks off earlier with a stacked preliminary card available for free! Tune in starting around 6 p.m. ET (times may vary slightly by source; check Tudum for the latest) on Netflix’s Tudum platform and MVP Promotions YouTube channel for six thrilling fights featuring a mix of established veterans, rising prospects, and matchups across multiple divisions.

The prelims set the tone for a massive night. Expect fast-paced action, potential finishes, and fighters hungry to steal the spotlight before the legends take center stage. Here’s the prelim fight card (subject to minor changes; confirm on official streams):

Netflix Prelims Fight Card

Welterweight (170 lbs): Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian

Catchweight (130 lbs): Adriano Moraes vs. Phumi Nkuta

Welterweight (170 lbs): Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton (or Albert Morales in some listings)

Featherweight (145 lbs): David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales

Catchweight (130 lbs): Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong

Catchweight (165 lbs): Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins

Standout names include former ONE Championship titleholder Adriano Moraes facing undefeated prospect Phumi Nkuta, Bellator/PFL veteran Jason Jackson, and Aline Pereira (sister of UFC star Alex Pereira) looking to make her mark.

These bouts promise everything from technical grappling masterclasses to explosive striking — perfect warm-up for the star-studded main card featuring Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins, and more.

How to Watch the Free Prelims Live Stream

Platform: Netflix Tudum (free to access for the prelims) and MVP YouTube

Start Time: Approximately 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Main Card: 9 p.m. ET on Netflix (subscription required, included with standard plans)

Rousey (returning after nearly a decade) and Carano (back after 17 years) finally collide in a women’s featherweight bout that’s been decades in the making. With the eyes of the combat sports world on Los Angeles, the prelims offer the perfect entry point for new fans and a hype-builder for die-hards.

Whether you’re a longtime MMA enthusiast or tuning in for the nostalgia and star power, tonight’s free prelims are your gateway to an unforgettable evening. Expect fireworks, big moments, and the launch of a new era in MMA broadcasting live on Netflix.