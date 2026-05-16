Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Netflix MMA Card: Live Stream, Start Time & Full Fight Card

In a groundbreaking moment for combat sports, Netflix is set to air its first-ever live MMA event on May 16, 2026, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the card is topped by a dream matchup between two pioneers of women’s MMA: Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. This isn’t just another fight night—it’s a nostalgia-fueled spectacle blending legacy stars, fan favorites, and high-stakes action, all streaming globally to Netflix’s massive subscriber base at no extra cost.

The Main Event: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Women’s Featherweight, 145 lbs)

Ronda Rousey (12-2), the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Olympic judoka, returns to the cage for the first time since 2016. Known for her explosive judo throws, armbar finishes, and trailblazing role in popularizing women’s MMA, Rousey has called this her “dream fight.” At 39, she’s the heavy favorite (around -600), bringing superior recent training pedigree, height/reach advantages, and grappling dominance.

Gina Carano (7-1), often credited as one of the true originators of women’s MMA from her Strikeforce days, steps back in after a staggering 17-year absence. Now 44, the former actress and “Crush” has undergone a dramatic transformation, dropping significant weight to make 145 pounds. While the layoff is a massive question mark, her striking base and pioneering spirit make her a wildcard. This five-round bout in the hexagon cage pits Rousey’s technical precision against Carano’s raw power and resilience in what many are calling a legacy-defining clash.

The card features multiple high-profile attractions that could easily headline their own events:

Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry — The Stockton legend and BMF contender Diaz (21-13) brings his signature volume striking and durability against the tough, action-packed “Platinum” Mike Perry (14-8). Expect a fan-friendly war full of trash talk and highlight-reel moments.

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins — The hardest-hitting man in MMA, former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou (18-3), makes a statement in his return against the dangerous Brazilian Lins (18-5). Ngannou’s one-punch KO power remains a constant threat.

Additional main card bouts include:

Featherweight: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

How to Watch Live

Main Card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT — Live exclusively on Netflix worldwide. Included with any Netflix subscription (no PPV or extra fees).

Prelims: Begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on Netflix Tudum and MVP’s YouTube channel.

Simply log into your Netflix account on any supported device—smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer. The event is available globally, marking Netflix’s bold entry into live sports broadcasting. Set reminders via the Netflix app for the full card.

Rousey and Carano’s matchup revives the early days of women’s MMA, while Diaz, Ngannou, and others bring star power that appeals to casual fans. For Netflix, it’s a test of live event streaming at scale. For MMA, it’s proof that big names and smart promotion can thrive on a subscription platform.

Expect fireworks, potential upsets, and unforgettable moments. Tune in for a night that could redefine how combat sports reach audiences. History is in the making—don’t miss it.