Vasiliy Lomachenko Unretires: Boxing’s “Matrix” Only Seeking Big Fights in Comeback

In a sport where comebacks are as common as knockouts, few elicit the kind of buzz now surrounding Vasiliy Lomachenko. Barely a year after announcing his retirement in June 2025, the Ukrainian virtuoso is reportedly ending his hiatus and targeting a return to the ring this fall — and he’s only interested in the biggest possible fights.

The news, first broken by The Ring’s Mike Coppinger on May 12, comes on the heels of Lomachenko’s promotional contract with Top Rank expiring the same day. Now a free agent at age 38, “Loma” appears fully healed from the back issues that contributed to his initial decision to walk away, and he is preparing for a full training camp with marquee bouts in mind.

Lomachenko’s professional record stands at 18-3 (12 KOs). A two-time Olympic gold medalist with one of the most decorated amateur careers in history, he captured world titles across three divisions: featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight. His signature wins include dominant performances against Gary Russell Jr., Roman Martinez, Guillermo Rigondeaux, and, in his final fight, a thrilling 11th-round TKO of George Kambosos Jr. in Perth, Australia, in May 2024 to claim the IBF lightweight title.

Despite his technical mastery and “Hi-Tech” reputation, losses to Teófimo López and Devin Haney in lightweight title unification efforts highlighted the physical toll of competing against younger, larger punchers. Retirement seemed a graceful exit for a future Hall of Famer who had achieved nearly everything possible in the ring.

Now, the pull of competition — and perhaps unfinished business — has proven too strong.

Big-Fight Ambitions, No Tune-Ups

Sources close to the situation emphasize that Lomachenko is not looking for a rust-shaking opponent. He wants immediate elite-level action, a stance that has the entire lightweight and junior welterweight landscape buzzing.

Here are the most compelling potential opponents generating discussion:

Gervonta “Tank” Davis

The matchup that nearly happened before Loma’s retirement remains the most commercially explosive option. A clash at 135 or 140 pounds would pit boxing’s pound-for-pound technician against one of the sport’s premier draw cards and hardest hitters. Negotiations reportedly fell apart due to Lomachenko’s back problems and other factors, but with those issues resolved, “Tank vs. Loma” could headline arenas or even pay-per-view in late 2026. Davis’s own legal situation would need clear resolution for the fight to materialize.

Shakur Stevenson

The undefeated rising star has long called out Lomachenko, viewing him as the ultimate test of his skills. A stylistic battle between two masters of defense, footwork, and ring IQ could produce boxing purist heaven — though some question whether the younger Stevenson (currently the WBC lightweight champion) would offer the same financial upside as Davis.

Other Intriguing Possibilities

Devin Haney, who already defeated Lomachenko once, could offer a rubber-match scenario if alignments work. Rising contenders or even a move up in weight for fresh challenges have also been floated. As a free agent, Lomachenko has leverage to negotiate across promotional boundaries, potentially opening doors previously closed.

Lomachenko’s return injects star power and technical excellence into a lightweight division that has seen significant turnover. At 38, questions about ring rust after more than two years away and the lingering effects of past battles are inevitable. Yet those who have watched his training and recovery express confidence that the “Matrix” still has plenty left in the tank.

Fans and fellow fighters have reacted with excitement on social media, with many welcoming the living legend back for one more run at glory. Whether he chases another world title, seeks redemption against past foes, or simply delivers memorable performances, Lomachenko’s presence guarantees elevated competition and highlight-reel moments.

Fall 2026 could mark the beginning of a captivating final chapter for one of the sport’s all-time greats. The Matrix is rebooting — and this time, he’s aiming straight for the blockbusters.