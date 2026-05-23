Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven Heavyweight Boxing Crossover Live from Giza

Tonight, May 23, 2026, the timeless monuments that have witnessed pharaohs and empires will stand sentinel over a modern spectacle: Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed master of the heavyweight division, defending his WBC crown against Rico Verhoeven, the Dutch kickboxing colossus making only his second foray into professional boxing.

This is a huge combat sports crossover staged at the foot of the Pyramids of Giza—the first major world championship bout to grace this hallowed ground. Promoters have dubbed it “Glory in Giza,” and the name fits. Where once kings built monuments to immortality, two warriors will chase their own legacies under the floodlights.

Oleksandr Usyk arrives as boxing’s quiet poet laureate of violence. At 39, the Ukrainian southpaw carries a flawless 24-0 record and a resume that reads like a who’s who of the division’s elite. Victories over Anthony Joshua (twice), Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois have cemented him as one of the most complete heavyweights of his era. His movement remains ethereal—slipping punches like a ghost in the machine—while his jab snaps like a whip and his body work erodes opponents from the inside out.

Weigh-in numbers tell part of the story: Usyk came in at a lean 233.3 pounds. He doesn’t rely on raw bulk. His genius lies in angles, timing, and an almost supernatural ring intelligence. In a division often dominated by bigger, slower men, Usyk has rewritten the rules, proving that skill can conquer size.

Yet questions linger as the desert heat builds. Age catches everyone, and Verhoeven’s massive reach and power could test Usyk’s chin in ways few pure boxers have. Will the champion’s legs hold up over the championship rounds, or will the pyramids witness a changing of the guard?

Rico Verhoeven, the 6-foot-5 Dutch destroyer, steps into this with eyes wide open. A kickboxing legend with multiple Glory titles, Verhoeven dominated the stand-up striking world for years with thunderous kicks, knees, and a chin forged in fire. His boxing record stands at a modest 1-0, but that lone victory came against credible opposition, and his physical gifts are undeniable.

At the scales, Verhoeven tipped the beam at 258.7 pounds—nearly 25 pounds heavier than Usyk. That size advantage, paired with a reach that could span the Nile, gives him a clear path to victory: pressure, clinch when necessary, and look for one clean, fight-ending shot. Verhoeven knows he’s the underdog in the squared circle, where kicks and knees—the tools that made him famous—are forbidden. But he’s betting that raw athleticism and power translate.

The transition from kickboxing to boxing is rarely seamless. History is littered with kickboxers who struggled to adapt to the sweet science’s subtleties. Yet Verhoeven has the pedigree and confidence to make this intriguing. If he can weather the early storm and impose his size, the desert night could turn chaotic.

Imagine the scene: the Great Pyramid of Khufu looming like a silent judge, the Sphinx watching with its enigmatic gaze. Organizers have transformed the plateau into a combat arena worthy of the gods. Stars from across combat sports—Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and others—have flocked to witness it, snapping photos in the sand and soaking in the atmosphere.

This location elevates the event beyond sport. Boxing has always flirted with grandeur—think Ali in Zaire or the Thrilla in Manila—but never quite like this. The pyramids don’t just provide backdrop; they remind us that human ambition, strength, and the pursuit of glory are eternal.

Pundits overwhelmingly favor Usyk, with odds sitting heavily in his corner for a decision or late stoppage. His superior boxing IQ and experience should prevail. Yet combat sports thrive on the unpredictable. Verhoeven’s power is real, his size imposing. One mistimed slip by Usyk could open the door to an upset that would echo across the sporting world.

The undercard promises fireworks too, featuring title clashes like Hamzah Sheeraz versus Alem Begic for the WBO super middleweight belt and Jack Catterall against Shakhram Giyasov.

As ring walks approach—expected around late evening local time, with the main event headlining a DAZN broadcast—the air in Giza crackles with anticipation. Two men. One ring. Monuments older than memory bearing witness.Whatever unfolds tonight, one thing is certain: the pyramids have seen empires rise and fall, but they may never forget the night two heavyweights danced beneath their gaze in search of glory.