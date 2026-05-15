Watch Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Netflix Fight Weigh-In Live

LOS ANGELES — The stage is set for one of the most anticipated women’s MMA matchups in history, and it all kicks off with the official weigh-ins for Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano.On Friday, May 15, combat sports fans can tune in to watch Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, along with the full stacked card, step on the scales ahead of Saturday’s massive Netflix debut event at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and Olympic judoka, returns to the cage after nearly a decade away. Gina Carano, the pioneering star who helped put women’s MMA on the map in Strikeforce, makes her long-awaited comeback after 17 years. Both women have made weight comfortably for their featherweight (145-pound) showdown — Rousey at 142 pounds and Carano at 141.4 pounds — setting the tone for an explosive clash.

This isn’t just another fight. It’s a collision of legacies: Rousey’s trailblazing UFC dominance versus Carano’s groundbreaking early contributions to the sport. The buildup has been intense, with both fighters sharing moments of respect at the scales while promising fireworks inside the hexagon.

How to Watch the Weigh-In Live Stream

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Catch the high-energy evening face-offs at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Friday May 15, streamed live across major platforms including YouTube.

The main event isn’t the only draw. Saturday’s Netflix card features:

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

And a host of other exciting bouts making their way to the scales Friday.

All fights stream live on Netflix this Saturday, May 16, with no additional cost for subscribers.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Rousey’s armbar mastery or Carano’s Muay Thai striking, Friday’s weigh-ins offer the perfect preview. Both athletes have trained with laser focus — Carano notably shedding significant weight through dedicated preparation — and the energy surrounding MVP’s inaugural MMA event on Netflix is electric.