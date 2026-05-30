Watch Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm II, Amanda Serrano vs. Cheyenne Hanson Live on MVPW-03

El Paso, Texas — One of the most intriguing rematches in women’s boxing headlines a stacked card Saturday night at the sold-out El Paso County Coliseum, as undefeated WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han defends her title against former UFC champion and boxing veteran Holly Holm in their highly anticipated sequel. With superstar unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano as the Co-Main event defending her titles against Cheyenne Hanson.

The showdown serves as the main event of Most Valuable Promotions’ MVPW-03, airing live on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET, and features multiple world title fights in a showcase for elite women’s boxing.

The Main Event: Redemption on the Line in Han vs. Holm II

In January 2026, Han (12-0, 3 KOs) earned a technical unanimous decision victory over Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The bout was stopped in Round 7 after an accidental head clash opened a cut on Han, with Han leading comfortably on the scorecards (69-65, 68-65, 69-64) at the time of the stoppage.

Now fighting in her hometown of El Paso, the local favorite Han is determined to prove the first win was no fluke. “It’s even better because now I’m fighting here in my city of El Paso,” Han has said during fight week, embracing the passionate home support.

For Holm, the 44-year-old legend and Hall of Famer, this is a must-win opportunity. After a 12-year hiatus from boxing, she returned with Most Valuable Promotions and views a victory here as the key to bigger opportunities in boxing and potentially MMA. “With a win against Han, big doors open for me,” Holm told ESPN. “With a loss? Boom! The door shuts right in my face.”

Holm has stressed the desire for a clean, conclusive finish this time around rather than another stoppage due to injury. Analysts see Han as the favorite (-425), but Holm’s experience, footwork, and power could make it competitive if she can turn the tide as she felt she was beginning to do in the first meeting.

Co-Main Event: Amanda Serrano Returns

In the co-main event, unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) defends her titles against rising contender Cheyenne Hanson (17-2). The 37-year-old Serrano, a seven-division champion with a lifetime deal with MVP, brings elite skill and knockout power into what could be part of her final boxing run in 2026 before potential retirement and MMA explorations.

Hanson, at 28 years old, represents youth and hunger against one of the pound-for-pound greats in women’s boxing. Serrano has made clear she plans to dominate and shut down any upset hopes.

MVPW-03 features four world title fights and is expected to shatter the El Paso County Coliseum’s combat sports attendance record with approximately 5,000 fans in attendance. Additional bouts include title defenses by Desley Robinson (middleweight) and Lourdes Juarez (junior flyweight), adding even more depth to an already star-studded night of action.

Promoted by Most Valuable Promotions (led by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian), the event underscores the growing momentum and visibility for women’s boxing. Jake Paul and the MVP team have positioned this card as a prime-time platform to showcase top female talent.

With a sold-out crowd, home-country advantage for Han, and high stakes for Holm’s legacy, plus Serrano’s star power, MVPW-03 delivers drama, skill, and championship intensity. Whether you’re drawn to the redemption story, technical mastery, or raw power, Saturday night promises fireworks in El Paso.

Don’t miss it: Tune in to ESPN for what could be one of the standout nights in women’s combat sports this year. Han-Holm 2 is personal. Serrano is defending her throne. The Coliseum is rocking. This is women’s boxing at its best.