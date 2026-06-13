Beauty vs The Beast: Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall Live Stream, Free Fight Prelims

Misfits Boxing returns to the AO Arena this weekend with one of its most talked-about spectacle fights to date, as undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury meets former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall in a heavyweight exhibition dubbed “Beauty vs. The Beast.”

The matchup leans heavily into contrast: a young, technically trained boxer against one of the most physically powerful strongmen in modern sports.

Tommy Fury (11-0, 4 KOs), known both for his boxing career and his appearance on Love Island, continues to build his profile as a crossover star. As the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, he has carved out his own path in the ring, earning notable wins over crossover names like Jake Paul and KSI. He most recently boxed Kenan Hanjalic in Budapest last May, winning on points.

Eddie Hall, meanwhile, enters from a completely different sporting world. The 2017 World’s Strongest Man champion has only one previous boxing bout, a 2022 decision loss in a high-profile strongman crossover fight against Hafthor Bjornsson. Since then, Hall has stayed active in combat sports-adjacent challenges, including MMA training and arm-wrestling, but this bout represents his biggest return to boxing.

The most striking storyline is the physical disparity. At the weigh-in, Fury came in at 217.5 pounds — his heaviest recorded fight weight — while Hall weighed 325.6 pounds, giving him a massive size advantage of more than 100 pounds.

Despite the gap, the fight is an exhibition, meaning it won’t affect either man’s professional record. Standard boxing rules will still apply, but without official rankings or consequences.

Undercard lineup:

Anthony Taylor vs. Matty Floyd (Misfits light heavyweight title bout)

Swarmz vs. BDave (middleweight contest)

Ibiza Final Boss vs. Jordan McCann (light heavyweight bout)

Jade Jones vs. Federikita (cruiserweight clash)

Adam Brooks vs. Rahim Pardesi (main card opener)

Preliminary action also includes bouts such as Arabella “Lil Bellsy” Del Busso vs. Andy Nguyen, Sheena Bathory vs. Tina Snows, and Abdel Karim El-Madani vs. Luke Nevin.

The free live stream fight prelims on YouTube start at 6:00 PM BST on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The main card begins at 7:00–8:00 p.m. BST (approx.) on DAZN on pay-per-view. For U.S. viewers, that places the main event roughly at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, though timing may shift depending on earlier fights.

This fight is less about pure rankings and more about spectacle. Fury brings speed, technique, and boxing experience, while Hall offers overwhelming strength and size. If Fury controls distance, he can potentially outbox his opponent over rounds. But if Hall lands a clean power shot, the dynamic could change instantly.

In the end, “Beauty vs. The Beast” is built on unpredictability — a classic crossover clash where skill meets raw power in front of a packed Manchester crowd.