Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Hosts RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night on June 12

Toppenish, Washington, June 5, 2026 — Boxing icon and four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. will host the RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

The event will bring together professional boxing, community leaders, and athletes for a powerful evening dedicated to combating child trafficking and supporting vulnerable families.

As many in the sports world know, Roy Jones Jr. officially retired from professional boxing on February 8, 2018. He concluded his remarkable 29-year career with a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon in front of his hometown crowd in Pensacola, Florida.

Although that bout marked the end of his official pro career, Jones has remained active in the ring through several high-profile exhibition bouts, most notably an eight-round showdown with Mike Tyson in 2020 and a 2023 exhibition against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

“The RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night brings together the excitement of professional boxing and a cause that matters,” said Roy Jones Jr. “Every punch helps raise awareness and funds to protect children from exploitation and create brighter futures.”

Event Details:

What: RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night

When: Friday, June 12, 2026

Where: Legends Casino Hotel, Toppenish, Washington

Purpose: Raise awareness and funds to combat child trafficking and support at-risk families

Community members, business leaders, tribal representatives, and boxing fans from across the Pacific Northwest are expected to attend the event, which will feature competitive bouts, special guest appearances, and opportunities to support organizations working on the front lines of child protection and family assistance. Proceeds from the evening will help fund prevention programs, victim support services, and educational initiatives designed to keep children safe and strengthen communities.

The RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night reflects Roy Jones Jr.’s ongoing commitment to using his platform beyond the sport of boxing to create meaningful change. Organizers encourage the public to participate in this important cause and join the effort to raise awareness about child trafficking while supporting resources that provide hope, protection, and opportunity for vulnerable youth and families.