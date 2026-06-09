Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler set to headline Zuffa Boxing card in New York

MONTREAL, June 9, 2026 — Steven Butler is heading back to the spotlight, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. The Canadian contender will face American power puncher Edgar Berlanga on June 26 in the main event of a Zuffa Boxing card at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden. The bout will be broadcast across North America on Paramount+.

For Butler, this fight represents both redemption and evolution. Once seen as a promising but inconsistent contender, the Montreal native has rebuilt himself since moving up to the super middleweight division. His record now stands at 38-5-1 with 32 knockouts, and his recent form has been nothing short of dominant. In four fights at 168 pounds, Butler has secured four wins, all by knockout.

Promoter Camille Estephan believes the difference lies in Butler’s maturity and physical development. He emphasized that the version of Butler entering the ring in New York bears little resemblance to the fighter from five years ago. With improved discipline and strength, Estephan even suggests Butler could enter the fight as the favorite if he executes his strategy effectively.

Butler’s recent performances support that claim. He dispatched Fernando Farias in one round, avenged a prior loss to Jose Macias, and became the first fighter to stop Stephane Fondjo. Most recently, he impressed in his DAZN debut by knocking out Ramadan Hiseni in just two rounds.

Confident and composed, Butler has made it clear he is ready for the moment. Having previously fought in Japan, he remains unfazed by the bright lights of New York and sees the fight as a pivotal opportunity in his career.

Across the ring stands Berlanga, who built his reputation with 18 consecutive first-round knockouts to begin his career. Now holding a 23-2 record, Berlanga has faced tougher competition in recent years, including a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez and a knockout defeat to Hamzah Sheeraz. Despite setbacks, he remains a dangerous and explosive opponent.

The card will also feature Richardson Hitchins making his welterweight debut against Ricardo Salas, adding further intrigue to an already compelling night of boxing.