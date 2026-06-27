Free Prelims for Zayas vs. ‘Boots’ Ennis Live on YouTube Tonight Before DAZN PPV Main Card

Brooklyn, NY — June 27, 2026 — One of the most anticipated boxing events of 2026 is almost here. Unified WBO and WBA super welterweight champion Xander Zayas will defend his titles tonight against Jaron “Boots” Ennis at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But before the main card kicks off on DAZN PPV, boxing fans can catch the action for free.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT, and DAZN will be streaming the Zayas vs. Ennis prelims live on YouTube — meaning fans don’t need a DAZN subscription or PPV purchase to enjoy the early action.

The main card on DAZN begins at 8:30 p.m. ET, with main event ring walks projected around 10:47 p.m. ET. The PPV is exclusive to DAZN, with a single-fight purchase running $74.99.

The Main Event: Two Unbeaten Stars Collide

Puerto Rico’s Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his unified belts, having claimed them via split decision over Abass Baraou in January. Philadelphia’s Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) aims to become a unified champion at 154 lbs, having previously held the IBF and WBA titles at 147 lbs. The 28-year-old challenger last fought in October, stopping Uisma Lima in the first round.

The 154-pound division is among boxing’s deepest, and the winner is expected to move toward names like WBC champion Sebastian Fundora and Vergil Ortiz Jr. Ennis enters as the betting favorite, but Zayas owns size and reach advantages and has vowed to drag the fight into the deep championship rounds.

The event is co-promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Top Rank Boxing, with Eddie Hearn promoting Ennis and Bob Arum backing Zayas.

The Free Prelim Card on YouTube

Three fights make up the preliminary card streaming free on YouTube:

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Alberto Motos (Super Flyweight)

Puerto Rican prospect Juanma Lopez De Jesus brings a 5-0 record with 2 KOs into this six-round super flyweight clash against Spain’s Alberto Motos (6-2). Motos’ deeper experience gives him a potential edge over the relatively less-tested Lopez Jr., which could prove a deciding factor in the fight.

Dennis Thompson vs. Edwin Rodriguez (Super Bantamweight)

This eight-round super bantamweight bout features the unbeaten Dennis Thompson (10-0, 6 KOs) squaring off against the more experienced Edwin Rodriguez (12-11-3, 5 KOs). Rodriguez’s losses have come against younger, hungrier fighters — a pattern that could continue against Thompson’s youth and momentum tonight.

Quincey Williams vs. Jerome Baxter (Welterweight)

Rounding out the prelims is an eight-round welterweight bout between Quincey Williams (6-0, 6 KOs) and Jerome Baxter (8-1, 3 KOs). Williams is young and early in his career, while Baxter’s additional experience and more aggressive style could present real challenges for the unbeaten prospect.

How to Watch

The free prelim live stream begins at 6:15 p.m. ET on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing YouTube channels. The main DAZN PPV card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, and can be streamed on smart TVs, phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and web browsers through the DAZN app. The entire main card — including the co-feature and all four title fights — streams exclusively on DAZN PPV for $74.99.

Tonight’s card is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights of boxing in 2026. Whether you’re tuning in free for the prelims or paying up for the main event, Barclays Center promises fireworks.