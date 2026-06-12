Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas Bantamweight Title Fight: How to Watch Live, Date, Start Time

Bam Rodriguez Chases History as He Steps Up to Challenge Vargas for Bantamweight Crown

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez attempts to become a three-division world champion when he challenges WBA bantamweight titleholder Antonio Vargas in the desert.

Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs), already a unified champion at flyweight and super flyweight, is making the jump to 118 pounds for the first time as a professional — and he’s doing it in a world title fight right out of the gate. Standing in his way is Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs), the Houston-based Olympian who was recently reinstated as WBA bantamweight champion after Japan’s Seiya Tsutsumi was designated “champion in recess.”

For Rodriguez, the stakes go beyond a third title. A win sets up the possibility of a long-rumored superfight with undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue down the line. For Vargas, this is the chance to prove he belongs among the sport’s elite by knocking off one of boxing’s brightest young stars on home turf — Rodriguez is based in San Antonio, but Vargas will be fighting in front of a crowd that has embraced “Bam” as one of their own.

Both fighters made weight at 117.6 pounds, setting the stage for a 12-round championship clash.

Date and Start Time

The Rodriguez vs. Vargas card takes place Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Main card start: approximately 4:00 p.m. MST / 7:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks: expected around 6:35 p.m. MST / 9:35 p.m. ET

How to Watch

The entire card, including the Rodriguez-Vargas main event, streams live worldwide on DAZN. There’s no pay-per-view surcharge for this event — it’s included with a standard DAZN subscription. Options include an annual plan, a monthly plan, or a no-commitment Flexible Pass for those who just want to catch this one night of action.

The Glendale crowd will get plenty to cheer for, with several Arizona natives featured on the card:

Arturo Cardenas vs. Jordan Martinez — Cardenas defends his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title in a rematch of a February draw

Elif Nur Turhan vs. Gabriela Tellez — for Turhan’s IBF women’s lightweight title

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Elias Montoya Terraza — lightweight bout featuring two unbeaten prospects

Trini Ochoa vs. Cristian Perez Hernandez — super lightweight action

Rodriguez enters as a heavy betting favorite, and for good reason — he’s been nearly untouchable since turning pro, capping off his flyweight reign with a statement knockout in his most recent outing. But Vargas brings a chip on his shoulder and championship pedigree of his own, and he’s promised the Arizona crowd a fight to remember.

Whether Rodriguez adds another belt to his collection or Vargas pulls off the upset of the year, Saturday night in Glendale promises fireworks. Tune in on DAZN to see history potentially being made.