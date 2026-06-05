Luis Nery vs. John Riel Casimero: Former Champs Collide in Japan — Here’s How to Watch Live Online

After a journey marked by postponements and venue changes, the highly anticipated clash between Mexican brawler Luis “Pantera” Nery and Filipino legend John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero is finally set to happen — and fight fans won’t want to miss it.

The two former world champions will square off on Saturday, June 6, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan, in a 12-round featherweight showdown that has been months in the making.

A Fight That Almost Wasn’t

The bout was originally set for April 18 but was postponed due to instability in the Middle East. Multiple reports confirmed that it has now been relocated from Kyrgyzstan to Aichi, Japan. The fight is part of the 3150Fight event, which already includes two IBF title fights — Willibaldo Garcia defending against Andrew Moloney for the IBF super flyweight crown, and Masamichi Yabuki meeting Rene Calixto for the IBF flyweight belt. Adding Nery-Casimero gives the card another bout with significant name recognition.

Two Champions with Complicated Histories

Nery enters the ring with a record of 37 wins, 2 losses, and 28 knockouts. The 31-year-old southpaw from Mexico is a former bantamweight and junior featherweight titleholder, but his return to Japan carries extra weight. Nery was previously banned by the Japanese Boxing Commission after failing a drug test tied to his first win over Shinsuke Yamanaka and then missing weight for their rematch. The ban was lifted six years later, clearing the way for his 2024 fight against Naoya Inoue, where he was stopped in the sixth round after scoring an early knockdown. Since then, Nery has bounced back with two consecutive wins.

On the other side of the ring stands Casimero, one of boxing’s most accomplished fighters from the Philippines. Casimero will make his way to the ring with a record of 35 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw, with 24 of those wins coming by knockout. He is a former junior flyweight, flyweight, and bantamweight world champion who has fought to mixed results over the last three years. His most recent outing was a TKO win over Tom Mizokoshi in December 2025, signaling he still has dangerous knockout power.

This matchup is a collision of two high-volume, knockout-hungry fighters who have both shared rings with the very best in boxing. According to bookmakers’ odds, Nery is considered the favorite, with a 63.7% probability of winning. But Casimero, who has never been stopped in his professional career, will carry the confidence of a three-division champion who knows how to perform on the big stage.

Start Times by Region

The fight card gets underway at the following times around the world:

3:30 AM ET (New York/Toronto)

12:30 AM PT (Los Angeles)

8:30 AM BST (London)

5:30 PM AEST (Sydney)

7:30 PM NZST (Wellington)

How to Watch the Live Stream Online

The fight will be available as a free live stream on YouTube, confirmed for viewers in the US, UK, and likely worldwide, via the 3150Fight (Saikou x LUSH) promotion run by retired former world champion Koki Kameda. It will also be shown on the live streaming ESPN+ service in North America and on ESPN Knockout in Latin America.

Fans should search for the 3150Fight official YouTube channel to find the live stream link ahead of fight night. Given the early morning start times in North America, this is one fight night worth setting an alarm for — two ex-world champions throwing leather is never a bad way to start a Saturday.