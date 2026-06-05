Masamichi Yabuki vs Rene Calixto for the IBF Flyweight Title on June 6 in Japan

Yabuki Puts IBF Flyweight Crown on the Line Against Mexico’s Calixto — June 6 in Japan

The champion carries a near-perfect knockout rate into his second title defense as the hard-hitting Japanese star looks to continue his reign.

The Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan plays host to a world flyweight title fight on Saturday, June 6, when IBF champion Masamichi Yabuki steps into the ring for the second defense of his belt against Rene “El Indio” Calixto of Mexico. The bout is the headline attraction of 3150 FIGHT vol.10, a stacked card that also features the IBF super flyweight clash between Willibaldo Garcia and Andrew Moloney, and a mouthwatering showdown between Luis Nery and John Riel Casimero.

The Champion: A Walking Highlight Reel

Yabuki carries a record of 19 wins and 4 losses, with a staggering 18 of those victories coming by way of knockout. At 33 years old, the Japanese star is fighting at peak confidence after a string of devastating late-round stoppages. He halted former IBF Junior Flyweight Champion Felix Alvarado in the 12th round last December, following that up after previously stopping Angel Ayala Lardizabal in the 12th round to win the IBF Flyweight belt in March 2025, and knocking out Sivenathi Nontshinga in the ninth round to take the IBF Light Flyweight crown in October 2024.

That run of form tells a compelling story — Yabuki is a late-round executioner, and opponents who survive into the championship rounds may find themselves running out of time. His knockout percentage stands at a remarkable 95%, a massive power advantage over his challenger.

His career hasn’t been without setbacks, however. His biggest career victory was an upset 10th-round stoppage over fellow countryman Kenshiro Teraji in 2021 to win the WBC Light Flyweight belt, though Teraji avenged the defeat in a rematch six months later, stopping Yabuki in the third round. Those battles with elite Japanese fighters have hardened him, and the champion enters this defense battle-tested and dangerous.

The Challenger: Hungry and Unbroken

Calixto brings a record of 24 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw into the fight, with 10 knockouts, and has accumulated 139 rounds of professional experience since his debut in 2016. The Mexican challenger is no stranger to big occasions, having competed for a world title before, though he suffered his first professional loss when he was edged by a split decision to Willibaldo Garcia Perez in a rematch for the IBF Super Flyweight Title, with the first meeting ending as a 12-round split draw.

He bounced back from that defeat convincingly, stopping Ruben Lezama Gonzalez in the fourth round in his most recent outing. Calixto is durable, experienced, and motivated — a dangerous combination for any champion.

The stylistic mismatch is intriguing. Both fighters stand at roughly the same height and fight from an orthodox stance, though Yabuki holds a one-inch height advantage. Where they differ most sharply is in finishing ability. Calixto’s 42% stoppage rate makes him a solid puncher, but he’ll need to be at his very best to trouble a man who has stopped everyone he’s faced over the past several years.

This contest is for the IBF flyweight championship of the world, with Yabuki making his second defense of the belt he won against Angel Ayala Lardizabal in March 2025. A win for the champion would cement his status as the premier flyweight in Japan and one of the best in the world at 112 pounds. For Calixto, victory would represent the biggest win of his career and deliver him the world title that slipped through his fingers in his super flyweight attempts.

How to Watch

The fight will be broadcast live on ABEMA in Japan. American fans should be able to catch it on ESPN+ live streaming service, and the bout is also expected to air on ESPN Knockout across Latin America.

The card gets underway on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan. Given the time difference, U.S.-based fans on the East Coast should expect the main event to air late Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Don’t sleep on this one — when Masamichi Yabuki steps through the ropes, fireworks are practically guaranteed.