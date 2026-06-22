Mayweather vs. Zambidis Fight Falls Apart After Legal Injunction Blocks June 27 Showdown

ATHENS, GREECE — June 2026 — Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s planned exhibition bout against Greek kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis has collapsed after a legal injunction brought by fight promoter CSI Sports forced DAZN to pull the event from its schedule and Ticketmaster to halt all ticket sales.

The fight, billed as Battle of the Legends and set to take place on June 27 at the Telekom Center Athens inside the iconic OAKA Olympic Complex, was one of three bouts Mayweather had lined up for 2026. However, mounting legal troubles surrounding the 49-year-old boxing icon have now derailed what many considered his most straightforward booking of the year.

CSI Sports, the promoter at the center of the dispute, claims Mayweather accepted a $4.65 million down payment to fight Mike Tyson and signed a legally binding agreement designating “Iron Mike” as his next opponent. By agreeing to face Zambidis in Athens, CSI argues Mayweather breached that exclusivity clause — and moved swiftly to stop it. The company is seeking approximately $6.65 million in financial damages and has named Frist Apex Ventures, alleged to be Mayweather’s representative in negotiations, as a co-defendant.

With DAZN off the table and tickets no longer available, the June 27 date looks beyond saving.

The collapse adds to an increasingly chaotic year for “Money” Mayweather. His proposed clash with Tyson fell through earlier after “Iron Mike” revealed he was nursing a hand injury and no broadcaster stepped forward to televise the event. A highly anticipated professional rematch with Manny Pacquiao, tentatively scheduled for September 26 in Las Vegas, also remains in limbo, with Pacquiao’s team threatening legal consequences if Mayweather fails to honor their contract.

For Zambidis, an 18-time kickboxing world champion who boasts a staggering record of 158 wins and 87 knockouts, the cancellation is a bitter blow. Fighting Mayweather on home soil in front of a Greek crowd would have been a fitting final chapter for one of combat sports’ most celebrated icons.

For now, Mayweather’s 2026 fight calendar lies in ruins — and the legal battles may be just getting started.